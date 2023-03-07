ROUNDUP: KCC baseball falls to Southeastern Illinois Daily Journal staff report Mar 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGE BASEBALLSoutheastern Illinois 12, KCC 0 (6 innings)Paco Paulina went 1-for-3 with a double and a drawn walk to help pace the Cavaliers at the plate. Curtis McKay, Tyler Thompson, Connor Janik and Braedan MacDonald contributed one single each. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Sign up for our Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Journal E-Edition Receive our digital newspaper in your email inbox with the e-edition newsletter. Local Business Offers Would you like to receive local business offers? Sign-up today! Morning Mail Receive our daily headlines. Sign-up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists News Tips & Events Tell us what you knowWe're always interested in hearing about news and other events in our community. Send in a news tip Read the 2022 Girls Basketball Preview Read the 2022 Boys Basketball Preview Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesThree shootings in Kankakee send three to hospitalBond set at $200,000 for driver in fatal Bradley crashKHS teachers call grading policy, graduation requirements into questionFive girls basketball players earn AP All-State Honorable Mention statusBTPD board listens to concerns about the district's future directionBOYS BASKETBALL: Freeman reflects on return to Bradley-BourbonnaisBOYS BASKETBALL: McNamara's late run not enough to upend top-ranked Prairie CentralPHOTO GALLERY: BBCHS Best Buddies Talent Show lights up the stage1 person hurt in snowmobile crash in Limestone TownshipBourbonnais mayor has questions about park district's annexation plans Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. More Sports Photos Week in sports: Feb. 13-20, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Check out some of the week's best sports photos from local competitions and games. Week in sports: Feb. 6-12, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email View some of the week's best photos from stories on local sports games and competitions and sports features. Week in sports: Jan. 30 - Feb. 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email View some of the week's best photos from local sports games and competitions. Week in sports: Jan. 23-29, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email View some of the best photos from local sports games and competitions this week. Week in sports: Jan. 16-22, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Some of the best photos from local sports games and competitions this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.