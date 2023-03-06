Baseball File Art
Daily Journal/File

(Sunday) COLLEGE BASEBALL

Carl Sandburg 15, KCC 14

KCC’s Jack Snyder went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs to help pace the Cavaliers at the plate. Paco Paulina added two hits, two RBIs and four runs scored. Danny Puplava had a triple and three RBIs in four plate appearances.

