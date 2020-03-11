Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy early with showers for the afternoon hours. High 61F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with mostly clear conditions later at night. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible.