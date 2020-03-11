BASEBALL
Kankakee Community College 4, Illinois Central College 2
KCC put the first two runs on the scoreboard, putting one on in each of the fourth and fifth innings. They then matched ICC's two-run seventh inning with two of their own in the bottom of the seventh to win by two.
The Cavaliers benefited from ICC's three errors on the day which ultimately gave KCC two runs.
Nick Anderson, Mike Machnic, Jared Humphrey and Jake Vera all led KCC with one hit each.
Nick Laxner picked up the win for KCC after tossing seven strong innings while giving up just one earned run. He sat down three and gave up five hits on the bump.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!