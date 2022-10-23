BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Regional championship: Kankakee 5, Oak Forest 4 (Penalty Kicks)

It took two overtimes and penalty kicks in order for the Kays to claim the regional crown over Oak Forest. All five Kays — Chris Garcia, Patto Cruz, Joseph Andrade, Ricardo Cruz and Kristian Gaytan — converted on their penalty kicks to help lead Kankakee. Kevin Quinones totaled 18 saves behind the net. Alexis Cruz and Ricardo Cruz had two regulation goals apiece. Humberto Baez contributed two assists.

