BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

First to the Finish Rantoul Invite (University of Illinois)

Bradley-Bourbonnais, Bishop McNamara, Herscher and Kankakee competed in the 35-team meet held at the University of Illinois. The Boilermakers placed second overall with 51 team points, and the Kays earned fifth with 42 points. Neither the Tigers nor the Fightin’ Irish qualified for team scoring.

