BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 77, Thornridge 45
After a relatively even first half of action, the Kays finally caught fire in the third quarter to pull away from Thornridge for good.
Kevin Allen’s 19 points led the way offensively for Kankakee, while Lavell McIntosh chipped in with a 14-point, 13-rebound double-double and Rashard Harris added 13 points, eight assists and six steals in the victory.
The Kays improved their excellent record to 18-2 overall and 8-2 in the Southland Conference with the win.
Central 64, Momence 38
After a close first quarter, Central opened things up with a nine-point lead in the second quarter before really pulling away with a decisive second half to secure a Sangamon Valley Conference win at home over Momence.
Jacob Shoven spearheaded the Comets’ efforts with a game-high 21 points in the rout, while Caleb Toberman chipped in with 12.
Johnnie Williams was the lone Momence scorer to reach double digits with a 10-point effort in the loss.
Cissna Park 64, Watseka 47
The Timberwolves rode huge contributions from three of its starters to a comfortable win over at home over the Warriors in Sangamon Valley Conference action.
Penn Stoller, Ian Rogers and Malaki Verkler combined for all but eight of Cissna Park’s 64 points in the victory and spread things out relatively evenly between them.
Stoller led all scorers with 20 points in the win, while Rogers added 19 and Verkler scored 17.
Drew Wittenborn knocked down a quartet of 3-pointers for the Warriors and finished with a team-high of 14 points in the loss.
Manteno 55, Grant Park 39
The Panthers overcame a slow start to put together an excellent second half and vanquish the Dragons at home in nonconference action.
Robbie Wesselhoff led the way with 13 points for Manteno, while Darien Bechard added 10 in the victory.
Grant Park’s Clayton McKinstry led all scorers with 16 points and accounted for all eight of the Dragons’ fourth-quarter points, but it wasn’t enough to make a difference in the end.
Milford 54, Oakwood 49
A huge second half from Tanner Sobkoviak paved the way for the Bearcats in a come-from-behind win on the road over Oakwood.
Sobkoviak scored 13 of his game-high 22 points in the second half as Milford overcame a 28-21 halftime deficit to turn the tables on Oakwood.
Trey Totheroh also came up big for the Bearcats down the stretch with a trio of clutch 3-pointers in the pivotal fourth quarter. He finished with 13 points on the night.
The victory improves Milford’s season standing to 15-9 overall.
Gardner-South Wilmington 37, Donovan 23
The Panthers picked up a River Valley Conference victory in a low-scoring affair at home against the Wildcats.
Brandon States led the way for G-SW with 10 points in the win, while Connor Steichen added eight points. The Panthers improved to 13-10 overall and 5-3 in the RVC with the victory.
Andy Onnen led Donovan with nine points and six rebounds. Brodi Winge had six points, eight boards and two assists.
Plano 69, Coal City 62
A heroic, 36-point effort from Austin Pullara still wasn’t enough for the Coalers in an Illinois Central Eight Conference loss to Plano at home in Coal City.
The Reapers’ trio of Griffin Cross, Robbie Taylor and Mason Accidentale was too much for Coal City to handle as they put up 15, 15 and 13 points, respectively in the win.
No Coalers player other than Pullara reached double-digit scoring in the loss.
Herscher 56, Iroquois West 53
The Raiders had a potential game-tying 3-pointer fall short at the buzzer, allowing the Tigers to survive in a narrow win on the road in Gilman.
Cody Lunsford led the way for Herscher with 15 points in the victory, while Logan Lunsford and Jack Holohan added 12 apiece.
Ryan Tilstra led all scorers with 18 points for Iroquois West in the loss, while Jack McMillan added 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 55, Donovan 14
The Panthers further boosted their impressive record, both overall and within the River Valley Conference, with a dominant takedown of the Wildcats at home in Gardner.
Abby Beck led the charge with 11 points for G-SW in the rout, while Kaitlynn Kavanaugh was just behind her with 10 points.
The Panthers are 25-2 overall and 10-1 in the RVC this season.
thursday
Watseka 39, P-B-L 30
Watseka avenged last week’s loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game with a 39-30 win against the Panthers at home in Watseka on Thursday.
Kinzie Parsons led the way for Watseka with 12 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Kennedy McTaggart nearly matched her with 10 points and 11 boards.G-SW 68, St. Anne 26
The Panthers improved their outstanding season record to 24-2 overall and 9-1 in the River Valley Conference in a blowout win against St. Anne.
Abby Beck blew up for 33 points in the win for G-SW. Kylie Hawks added 13, and Madelyn Storm scored nine.
Jasmin Toepfer accounted for half of the Cardinals’ scoring with 13 points in the one-sided loss.Kankakee 84, Thornridge 18
The Kays picked up a resounding 66-point victory on the road against Thornridge, showing no ill effects from the recent absence of their head coach on the bench.Ambranette Storr led the charge with 31 points. Avery Jackson added 21 points, and Imani Williams scored 11 and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Cissna Park 44, Momence 36
Kaitlyn Piekarczyk’s game-high 18 points still weren’t enough for Momence in an SVC loss on the road in Cissna Park.
The Timberwolves’ Bonnie Russell scored 17 of her own in the victory, and Alexis Seggebruch and Mikayla Knake added eight points apiece.Dwight 35, Iroquois West 24
The Trojans repeated their success from last week’s SVC Tournament with another victory against the Raiders, this time in hostile territory at Gilman.
Kayla Kodat led the way again for Dwight with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Nora Anderson added eight points and eight boards.Reed-Custer 35, Lisle 30
The Comets relied on solid defense on a poor shooting night to pick up an Illinois Central Eight Conference win against Lisle. Reed-Custer held Lisle to just 11 points in the second half as they rallied to pick up the big win against the 22-5 conference leader.
Jaden Christian scored her 1,000th career point in the victory for the Comets, finishing with 11 points to go with nine steals. R-C is 20-9 overall and has won 10 straight games.Coal City 45, Manteno 33
A whopping 26-point effort from Madison Emerson led the way for the Coalers in an Illinois Central Eight Conference win against the Panthers.
The win improved Coal City’s record to 6-20 overall and 3-10 in conference play.Beecher 63, Grant Park 20
The Bobcats took no prisoners in a commanding RVC rout of Grant Park, shooting 61 percent as a team and tripling up the Dragons to improve to 21-6 overall and 10-0 in conference play.
Rhiannon Saller led the Bobcats with 13 points in the win. Margaret Landis and Luz Sandoval scored 10 apiece, and Abby Shepard and Kaylie Sippel scored eight each.
Andi Dotson and Delaney Panozzo scored seven each for Grant Park in the loss.Peotone 43, Streator 42
After trailing 16-2 after the first quarter and 31-15 in the third quarter, the Blue Devils put together a furious late rally that culminated with a game-winning 3-pointer from Mae Graffeo with 11 seconds left in regulation.Central 47, South Newton (Ind.) 27
Kamryn Grice led the charge with 20 points for the Comets in a win at home against South Newton.
Central improved to 11-18
