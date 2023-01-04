BOYS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 81, Clemente 39

The Kays improved to 11-3 with their fifth straight win. CaRon Johnson had 14 points, three rebounds and four steals. Kennarius Chandler added 13 points and five rebounds. Lincoln Williams chipped in 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Jaheim Porter was also in double figures with 10 points and added a rebound. Damontae May had nine points and 13 assists.

