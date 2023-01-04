The Kays improved to 11-3 with their fifth straight win. CaRon Johnson had 14 points, three rebounds and four steals. Kennarius Chandler added 13 points and five rebounds. Lincoln Williams chipped in 11 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Jaheim Porter was also in double figures with 10 points and added a rebound. Damontae May had nine points and 13 assists.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 63, Richards Career Academy 41
The Boilermakers improved to 9-6 Tuesday, led by Nick Allen's 13 points. Anthony Kemp had 12 points, followed by 11 points from Ethan Kohl and eight points from Demonte Hunter.
Iroquois West 54, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 38
The Raiders are now 9-3 and 3-0 in the Vermillion Valley Conference after Tuesday's double-digit victory. Cannon Leonard notched a monster double-double with 29 points and 11 rebounds. Sam McMillan scored 17 points, and Tyler Read had six points.
Beecher 63, South Newton (Ind.) 21
The Bobcats made it 15 wins in their first 16 games after tripling up South Newton on Tuesday. Jack Hayhurst had a game-high 17 points. Zack Johnson had 14 points. Adyn McGinley had nine points, one more than Ethan Rydberg.
Salt Fork 53, Milford 43
The Bearcats saw Salt Fork end the game on a 13-2 run as they fell to 11-6 on the year. Adin Portwood poured in 20 points for Milford. Gavin Schunke had a dozen points, and Sawyer Laffoon added five points.
Westville 69, Cissna Park 35
Gavin Spitz had a team-high 10 points for the Timberwolves in their defeat Tuesday. Gabe Bohlmann added seven points, and Colson Carley and Seth Walder each scored five points.
Pontiac 66, Dwight 25
The Trojans saw their record slip to 5-11 on Tuesday. Wyatt Thompson paced Dwight with 13 points. Jace Gall and Ryan Hilt had three points apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Reed-Custer 50, Flanagan-Cornell 41
The Comets now sit at 9-10 after Tuesday's nonconference win. Kaylee Tribble had a double-double with 13 points, 12 rebounds, a steal and a block. Laci Newbrough had 12 points, three rebounds and an assist. Brooklyn Harding was also in double figures with 11 points, four rebounds, an assist and a game-high seven steals.
Salt Fork 49, Milford 17
The Bearcats fell in a 14-0 hole after the first quarter and couldn't recover. Hunter Mowrey had eight points, four rebounds and three blocks. Sydney Seyfert had four points, two rebounds and two steals. Brynlee Wright scored a bucket and added five rebounds and a pair of blocks.
