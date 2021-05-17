BASEBALL
Crete-Monee 12, Kankakee 2 (5 innings)
A two-run fourth inning from Kankakee tied the game at a pair apiece, but Crete-Monee responded with an astounding 10 runs in the top of the fifth to end things early in Kankakee Monday.
Jairus Harris' double was the lone Kays hit on the evening. Harris and Camden Kearney each scored a run and Sammie Williams had an RBI. Kearney pitched the first 3 1/3 innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits and six strikeouts.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Andrew 2
The Boilermakers scored at least once in each of the first five innings and never trailed in Monday's impressive road victory. T Sykes went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Chase Longtin had two hits, a run and an RBI and Zach Starr also had two hits. Trevor Walters singled, scored and drove in a run. Nick Rodriguez went the distance, striking out five and allowing two earned runs on six hits.
Bishop McNamara 11, Aurora Christian 1 (5 innings)
A four-run bottom of the fifth gave the Irish the runs needed for an early victory in Monday's Metro Suburban Conference tilt. Brady Bertrand pitched all five innings and allowed an earned run on six hits and six strikeouts. Bertrand helped his own cause with a 3-for-3 day at the plate with a double and two runs. Nolan Czako doubled twice, tripled, drove in a run and scored. Levi Crosswel had two hits and scored three runs. Trenton Koening had a team-high four RBIs and scored twice and Jack Baud hit a two-run triple.
Grant Park 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 4
A two-run bottom of the fifth for the Dragons turned a 4-3 deficit into the game's final score. Cody Radzik went 6 1/3 innings on the mound for Grant Park and allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits and five strikeouts. Travis Fick and Troy Reynolds each doubled and scored and Fick added an RBI. Keaton Lacer singled and drove in a pair and Radzik added an RBI single.
Caydan Landry went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs and an RBI to lead G-SW. Blake Huston was the only other Panther to record a hit and pitched two scoreless innings of relief. Brandon States drew three walks and scored a run and also pitched four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits and two punchouts.
Reed-Custer 13, Peotone 4
The Comets scored in every inning but the sixth, including four crooked numbers in their Illinois Central Eight win Monday. Jake McPherson went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs and two RBIs. Jarrett Goodwin went 2-for-3 with a homerun, two runs and three RBIs and Jack Stellano added a solo shot. Clayton Newbrough added two hits and an RBI. Blake Bishop pitched all seven innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits and eight strikeouts.
Matthew Derkacy smacked an RBI double and scored for the Blue Devils. Thomas Lynch and Ryan Marsh singled and scored, with Lynch also notching an RBI.
Wilmington 7, Lisle 2
Tim Mills needed just 99 pitches for his complete game Monday, allowing two earned runs on eight scattered hits and five strikeouts to give the Wildcats a win in ICE play. Kaden Humphries and Dom Dingillo each had two hits and a run. Jake Friddle had two hits, two runs and an RBI and Ryan Banas hit a solo homer.
Illinois Lutheran 12, St. Anne 4
Devon Lamie led the Cardinals with a pair of hits, a pair of RBIs and a run in defeat Monday. Eric Savoie had two hits in two plate appearances and drove in a run. Francisco Cintora had a hit and scored.
Central 11, Donovan 0 (5 innings)
Jacob Shoven allowed just one hit over four innings of work before Nick Krueger closed out an early victory for the Comets Monday. Seven Comets recorded a hit, with Chandler Burrow's 2-for-3 day the only multi-hit performance. Burrow scored and drove in a run. Matthew Luhrsen drove in three runs and Krueger and Luke Shoven each drove in a pair. Jayce Meier scored three runs and Jay Lemenager scored twice.
Beehcer 11, Grace Christian 0 (5 innings)
Beecher's Bryce Stout lived up to his surname with his performance on the bump Monday, allowing just two hits to go along with four strikeouts in his shutout effort. David Arroyo homered and singled for a total of four RBIs. Ryan LeBlanc was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI. Nick Noles doubled, scored twice and drove a pair in.
Chase Stein and Caled Dandurand each collected hits for the Crusaders.
SOFTBALL
Crete-Monee 13, Kankakee 10; Kankakee 8, Crete-Monee 3
The Kays dropped a close one in Monday's matinee before battling back to split their home Southland Athletic Conference doubleheader. No individual stats were available.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Andrew 6
Natalie Johnson's grand slam tied things up in the seventh inning for the Boilermakers, just one pitch before Ellie Haggard's second bomb of the day served as the go-ahead run in the Boilers' road victory. Kennedy Pepin also went yard. Addison Talbot added three singles in four trips to the plate.
Peotone 5, Reed-Custer 3
The Blue Devils were victorious in Illinois Central Eight play Monday despite a late Comets rally that saw them score all three of their runs in the seventh inning. McKenzie Strough battled through the three runs, all unearned, to finish all seven innings on the rubber, allowing four hits and six walks to go along with five strikeouts. Taylor Thweatt had two hits and two RBIs and Emma Spagnoli had two hits, two runs and an RBI.
Grace Cavanaugh went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for the Comets. Mya Beard and Halie LaGrange each had hits and runs. Grace Moyers pitched a complete game and allowed five earned runs on nine hits and three strikeouts.
Grant Park 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1
Molly Markland led the Dragons to victory in a battle between pitchers Monday, allowing an unearned run on two hits and nine strikeouts. Grace Fick singled and drove in both Grant Park runs.
Jayden Buchannon hurled a complete game for the Panthers and allowed two earned runs on two hits and four strikeouts.
Manteno 7, Streator 2
The Panthers took an early three-run lead and padded three more late runs on to leave little question about Monday's ICE result. Alyssa Dralle went the distance in the circle and allowed a pair of earned runs on 10 scattered hits and eight strikeouts. Kayla Melia was 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Gianna Boros had two hits and two runs. Karli Wenzel, Raygan Carlile and Dayli Dwyer each had a hit, a run and an RBI.
St. Anne 23, Illinois Lutheran 5 (4 innings)
The Cardinals got five RBIs on a double and a triple from Taylor DeYoung and eight different players register at least two runs scored in Monday's River Valley Conference throttling. Sophia Torres picked up the win in the circle.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kankakee 7, Momence 0
Seniors Betsey Sanchez and Belen Mencatl each celebrated senior night by scoring goals for the Kays, who also got a pair of goals apiece from Aiyanna Lopez and Naomi Gaytan, with Gaytan notching an assist. Zoe Grill scored and Jocelyn Gomez had an assist. Athrizy Garcia had five saves.
No stats were available for Momence.
Peotone 7, Wilmington 3
The Blue Devils got a trio of goals and two assists from Dani Piper in Monday's ICE victory. Madison Schroeder added two goals and an assist. Adeline Graffeo and Ashley Renwick added goals and Jenna Hunter notched a helper.
Rachel Wandless had a pair of goals for the Wildcats. Abbie Rompa had a goal and an assist and Emily Dooley recorded 14 saves, 13 of them in the second half.
WRESTLING
Crete-Monee 29, Manteno 22
The Panthers were evenly matched in Monday's nonconference dual but feel a few points short. Carter Watkins (152 pounds), Hunter Soyer (160), Wyatt Young (170) and Gabe Johnson (195) earned contested victories.
