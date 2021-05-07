BASEBALL
Kankakee 15, Thornridge 0 (4 innings)
The Kays earned another early Southland Athletic Conference win Thursday on the back of Sammie Williams' four-inning no-hitter that saw him go a walk away from perfection. Williams also went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Cam Vinson also went 2-for-3 and drove in a pair as the Kays improved to 7-3.
Ridgewood 3, Bishop McNamara 2
The Irish took a 2-0 lead to the bottom of the seventh before a three-run frame snapped a three-game McNamara winning streak. Caden Martin collected a pair of hits and Jack Baud doubled. RJ Dalton and Levi Crosswel each singled and scored while Matthew Arseneau and Jaxson Roberts notched RBIs. Dalton Kosecka allowed three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings on two hits.
Beecher 10, Peotone 6
The Bobcats scored eight of their runs in the final two innings for a dramatic victory over their nonconference rivals. Jake Graniczny went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Ryan LeBlanc and Mitch Landis each doubled and singled while LeBlanc scored twice and drove in a run and Landis scored a run and drove in a pair.
Ryan Marsh led the Blue Devils with three doubles, two RBIs and a run. Kade Hupe went 1-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs.
Joliet Catholic 7, Coal City 0
The Coalers' bats were troubled all evening by the Hilltoppers. Brady Best, Aydan Murphy, Ashton Harvey and Nolan Berger each notched singles for Coal City.
Manteno 20, Donovan 9 (5 innings)
The Panthers bounced back from their first loss of the season earlier in the week to drop an offensive bomb Thursday. Nathan Bajic had a team-high three hits, drove in four runs and scored a run. Cole Jackson tripled, singled, scored thrice and drove in a pair. Caden Snyder went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs. Grant DeRose, Wyatt Young and Jacob Fitak had multi-hit games as well.
Andy Onnen went 3-for-4 with a homerun, two RBIs and three runs for Donovan. Brodi Winge had two hits, two RBIs and scored. Dalton Anderson added a pair of hits.
Wilmington 5, Herscher 2
The Wildcats scored single runs in five different innings to top the Tigers at home Thursday. Nolan Rickman hit a solo homer for Wilmington. Kaden Humphries doubled, drove in a run and scored at the plate and also tossed a complete game on the rubber, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and 11 strikeouts. Tysen Meents had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs.
Camden Berns went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Tigers. Tyler Murray doubled. Cody Lunsford singled and scored.
Illinois Lutheran 15, Grace Christian 2 (6 innings)
A five-run sixth ended the Crusaders bid for a River Valley Conference victory an inning early. Haiden Pate tripled and scored and Caleb Dandurand added a pair of singles. Sashko Robertson had an RBI, driving in Jonathan Caswell.
Dwight 10, Momence 3 (5 innings)
The Trojans fell in an early 2-0 hole but steadily overcame it and cracked things open with five runs in the fifth. Ryan Turner went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and two RBIs. Hudson Beier went 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Jack Denker tossed a complete game with all three runs coming unearned on four hits.
No stats were available for Momence.
Dwight 11, Momence 6 (5 innings)
Dwight's first game of the evening was also a victory after a booming 10-run first inning despite five total hits. Caden Schroeder had two hits and two runs and Denker added a pair of hits and RBIs apiece and also scored a run. Ten different Trojans scored runs.
Reed-Custer 2, Grant Park 1
An RBI-double play from Clayton Newbrough was a valuable pair of outs in the fourth inning for the Comets, as Connor Esparza scored what turned out to be the game-winning run on the play. Blake Bishop allowed an earned run on two hits in five innings before Dylan Garrelts closed the door with two scoreless innings for the Comets. Jack Stellano doubled and scored.
Nick Timmons took the tough-luck loss for the Dragons, allowing a pair of earned runs on six hits and five strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. Travis Fick singled and scored on a Clayton McKinstry triple in the first inning for the lone Grant Park run.
WRESTLING
Central 42, Wilmington 39; Wilmington 45, Peotone 14; Central 63, Peotone 22
The Comets picked up wins against a pair of Illinois Central Eight Conference opponents at Thursday's triangular meet in Peotone. They got 2-0 performances on the evening from Brayden Morris (126 pounds), Auston Miller (170), Cade Alexander (195), Chris Papineau (220) and Giacomo Panozzo (285).
The Wildcats got unbeaten efforts from Alex Fernandez (106), Jacob Prescott (132/138), Jack Narine (152), Marcus Morris (160) and Aiden Wooters (182). Peotone's Ian Kreske (120), Joey Knapp (138) and Marco Spinazzola (145) all went unbeaten as well.
Coal City 51, Herscher 12; Coal City 52, Reed-Custer 21
The Coalers have continued where they picked up two years ago atop the ICE, picking up a pair of victories at Herscher Thursday. Johnny Housman (106 pounds), Jacob Piatak (120), Jack Poyner (145), Connor Huston (152), Zach Finch (160), Gabe Ludes (170), Drake Dearth (195) and Tyler Porth (285) were all undefeated for Coal City.
Austin Grise (132) and Justice Mitstoffer (182) earned wins for the Tigers against Coal City, while the Comets got a win against the Coalers from Ryan Tribble (138). No stats for the Tigers and Comets match were available.
SOFTBALL
Bishop McNamara 19, Rosary 7
The Irish scored five runs in the first and seven more in the seventh to bookend a stellar offensive performance. Kennedy Ebersole mashed a pair of homers and Mallory O'Connor hit a grand slam. Grace Edwards went 4-for-6 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Eleven Irish players scored and/or drove in at least one run.
Beecher 19, Peotone 5
A six-run first gave the Bobcats a big edge early and their seven runs in the seventh put away any hopes of a Peotone comeback. Alyssa Oldenburg homered as part of a 4-for-4 day at the plate with four RBIs. Cheyanna Stluka also had four RBIs to go along with a triple, a single and two runs. Kylie Cook went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs as every Bobcat in the lineup scored or drove in a run.
Emma Herder went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double and three RBIs for Peotone. Grace Vowell went 3-for-4 with a double and a run. McKenzie Strough had two hits and two runs and Emma Spagnoli had two hits, two RBIs and a run.
Manteno 16, Donovan 0 (4 innings)
The Panthers had a pair of five-run and three-run innings apiece to topple the Wildcats. Karli Wenzel, Reygan Carlile, Kayla Melia and Kayla Michalesko each had two-hit games. Melia tripled and had a team-high four RBIs. Carlile threw a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out six.
Hannah Karr had two of Donovan's hits while Sophie O'Brien and Paiton Lareau each added singles.
Iroquois West 9, Trinity 0
Shea Small and Ashton Miller tallied three hits apiece to lead the Raiders to victory offensively, with Small scoring twice and Miller knocking in two and scoring a run. Addy Chandler was spectacular in the circle, striking out 10 and allowing five scattered hits in a shutout performance.
No individual stats were available for the Eagles.
Dwight 9, Momence 4 (5 innings)
The Trojans scored eight runs on four Momence errors, including six unearned runs to crack the game open in the third. No individual stats were available for Dwight.
Aubrey Ogibovic and Kaylee Van Swol each went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run.
Dwight 7, Momence 3 (5 innings)
The Trojans scored at least one run in each frame to sweep the twin-billing.
Kaitlyn Piekarczyk hit a pair of solo homers for Momence. Emilee Lindgren had an RBI single.
Reed-Custer 10, Grant Park 0 (5 innings)
Grace Moyers (four innings, three hits, seven strikeouts) and Hannah Coster (one inning, one hit, two strikeouts) combined to shutout the Dragons. Grace Cavanaugh went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three runs and three RBIs. Mya Beard also doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Brooke Veldhuizen, Grace Fick, Delaney Malkowski and Nikolina Wacaser each had hits for the Dragons.
GIRLS SOCCER
Homewood-Flossmoor 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 0
Several injuries forced the Boilermakers to play extremely depleted with as few as seven girls on the pitch. Kaitlyn Randle had 16 saves in net.
BOYS TACK & FIELD
Iroquois West 67, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 65, Watseka 51, Milford-Cissna Park 48
The Raiders got a narrow victory over the Panthers Thursday. Jimmy Andrade (100-meters) and Connor Price (400-meters) picked up solo wins for the top team on the night.
Watseka's Tylor Durflinger swept the shot put and discus. Jordan Schroeder won the triple jump. The 4x200-meter relay team of Hunter Meyer, Joe Fegan, Schroeder and Jameson Cluver won as well, the same group that won the 4x400.
Brad Stock won the 110-meter hurdles and Spencer Walls won the 300-meter hurdles for the Bearcats. They joined Eddy Bushnell and Kadin Vasquez on the winning 4x100-meter relay team.
Coal City 106, Peotone 2
The Coalers were dominant in Illinois Central Eight action Thursday, winning every event. Collin Dames swept the shot put and discus. Asa Cooper won the triple jump. Colten Sztapka won the high jump and 110-meter hurdles while Christian Micethich won the 300-meter hurdles and long jump. Bobby Milne (100-meters), William McArdle (200-meters), Nick Sullivan (400-meters), Lucas Crater (800-meters) and Ethan Scrogham (1600-meters, 3200-meters) all won as well.
Wilmington 55, Manteno 41
The Wildcats also picked up a victory in ICE competition. Chase Juster (100-meters), Kaleb Patterson (200-meters), Cody Prindiville (800-meters, 1600-meters) earned wins on the track for the Wildcats, who also won the 4x100-meter relay. Brandon Freis won the triple jump and Elijah Kroos won the 110-meter hurdles. Ean Couch won the discus.
Ethan Godsey won the 400-meter run for the Panthers. Damian Alsup won the shot put. Gabe Cavalloro won both the high jump and long jump.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Coal City 60, Peotone 28
The Coalers made it a sweep on both sides Thursday. Ava Templet won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes and Adaline Dowling won the 800-meter run. Angela O'Connor won the 100-meter hurdles and Mia Rodriguez swept the shot put and discus. Templet, Amelia Babcock, O'Connor and Alexis Higgins-Weatherhead won the 4x100-meter relay.
Ryley Clarke won the 400-meter run for the Blue Devils and Amelia Kuypers won the 3200-meter run. They joined Maggie Kuypers and Aurora Presto on the winning 4x400-meter relay team.
Wilmington 23, Manteno 22
The Wildcats edged out the Panthers by a single point. Kate McCann swept the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes while Chloe Proffitt won the 800-meter and 1600-meter runs and Brynn Bianchetta won the 400-meter run. Alyssa Ohlund won the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles as well as the high jump. McCann added a win in the long jump and Ava Cupples won the shot put and discus.
The Panthers got wins in the 4x100-meter and 4x800-meter relays. Maddie Willis won the 3200-meter run.
