GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 72, Lockport 42
The Kays won their second consecutive championship at the Oak Lawn Holiday Tournament in commanding fashion with a 30-point win against the Porters.
Ambranette Storr led the way with 36 points in the win, and Imani Williams posted another triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds. Avery Jackson scored 11 points.
The Kays are 16-1 overall this season.Peotone 49, Central 27
The Blue Devils scored 22 points in the second quarter alone to run away with one on the road against Central.
Courtney Burks hit three 3-pointers in the quarter, and Mae Graffeo scored nine points of her own during the Devils’ scoring spree. Both Burks and Graffeo scored 11 points in the victory.
No Comets player scored more than six points in the loss.Iroquois West 63, Donovan 58
The Raiders’ 26-point second quarter was enough to put them ahead for good in a nice home victory against Donovan.
Freshman Paiton Lareau scored 24 points in the loss for the Wildcats.BOYS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 64, Donovan 37
Ryan Tilstra’s 22 points led the way for the Raiders in a comfortable win against Donovan.
Jack McMillan pitched in with 17 points in the win. Iroquois West is 6-6 overall on the season.
Andy Onnen led Donovan with eight points in the loss.Eureka 54, Watseka 53 (OT)
The Warriors came up just short in an overtime loss to the hosts of the Eureka Shootout.
Brayden Haines was Watseka’s leading scorer in the loss with 22 points. Drew Wittenborn added 11 points, and Maddux Rigsby scored 10. The Warriors are 6-6 overall this season.St. Anne 68, Momence 37
The Cardinals dashed out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, then coasted the rest of the way to victory at home against Momence.
Connor Cotton led St. Anne with 21 points in the win, and Brooks Schoon added 16. The Cardinals are 7-4 this season.
Jared Espino and Jasper Jones scored nine points each for Momence in the loss.WRESTLING
Bishop McNamara, Plainfield East, Prairie Central at Coal City
The Coalers emerged unscathed from another weekend quadrangular with a trio of wins against McNamara, Prairie Central and Plainfield East.
Coal City defeated McNamara 54-21 largely because of eight forfeit wins. The Coalers picked up a win via pin at 170 pounds but lost via pin at 138 and 182 and by decision at 132.
Plainfield East had a more complete roster but had less overall success against the Coalers in a 57-16 loss.
The closest of the three matches was against Prairie Central, but Coal City still came out on top 34-27.
The Coalers earned wins via pin at 106, 113, 132 and 152 to build a solid scoring base against the Hawks. Daniel Jezik suffered a rare loss in triple-overtime despite the team victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!