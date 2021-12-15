BOWLING
Boys All-City championship
Kankakee 2812, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2475, Bishop McNamara 1765
The Kays earned the first winter All-City championship of the school year at Brookmont Bowling Center in Kankakee Wednesday, besting both the Boilermakers and Fightin' Irish.
Malachi Sykes' 683 was the leading score for the All-City champions. Mason Marshall bowled a 590 and Jake Zubrys bowled a 540.
No individual stats were available for Bradley-Bourbonnais or Bishop McNamara.
Bishop McNamara 483, Peotone 420 (Girls)
The Fightin' Irish girls team picked up a nonconference road victory in Peotone, led by Tori Torres' two-game total of 284, while Anna Beckman and Natalie Blanchette also contributed to the McNamara victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West Holiday Tournament
Milford 34, Herscher 32
The Bearcats edged the Tigers by a basket in the tournament championship game to cap off a competitive tournament of local girls hoops Wednesday.
No individual stats were available for the Bearcats. Hunter Mowrey earned all-tournament honors for Milford.
Herscher's Mia Ruder and Macey Moore also made the all-tournament team. Moore scored a team-high 14 points Wednesday. Hailey King had six points.
Wilmington 56, Dwight 51 (2OT)
The Wildcats roared back from a 13-point halftime deficit to force not one, but two overtimes, prevailing in the second extra frame. Lexi Liaromatis had 21 points and five rebounds to lead Wilmington. Anna Liaromatis added nine points and 10 boards and Clara Smith had nine points and four boards. Breanna Horton went for eight points and seven rebounds. Kaitlynn O'Donnel had seven points and seven boards.
Kassy Kodat's 21 points and three steals led the Trojans. Njomza Asllani added 10 points and three steals.
Horton and Smith from Wilmington were joined by Kodat on the all-tournament team.
Iroquois West 45, Central 20
The Raiders bested the Comets in the fifth-place game. No individual stats were available. Iroquois West's Ilyana Nambo and Shea Small were joined by Central's Alana Gray on the all-tournament team.
Hoopeston 43, Gardner-South Wilmington 25
The Panthers were stifled in the seventh-place game Wednesday. Addi Fair's 13 points led Gardner-South Wilmington. Hannah Balcom had four points and was named to the all-tournament team.
Regular Season
Hillcrest 56, Bishop McNamara 39
The Fightin' Irish were dealt a nonconference road loss Wednesday. Mallory O'Connor led McNamara with six points, 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals. Caley Strahan had 10 points and five rebounds. Davida Whithers had nine points and eight boards. Camille Kuntz had four points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Manteno 44, Reed-Custer 41
The Panthers left Braidwood with a three-point win in Illinois Central Eight Conference play Wednesday night. Nicky Johnson and Gavin Herbst led a balanced Manteno scoring effort with 11 points apiece. Carter Drazy had seven points as Manteno improved to 3-4 on the season, thanks in large part to its forcing of 20 Reed-Custer turnovers.
The Comets enjoyed a 31-26 advantage on the boards Wednesday, led by seven rebounds from Eddie Gad. Wes Shats had a team-high 14 points and six rebounds. Josh Bohac scored 12 points.
WRESTLING
Central-Iroquois West 48, Manteno 25
The Panthers found themselves down 36 points before any matches took place due to forfeits, but did manage to win five of the seven matches wrestled on their senior night.
Wyatt Young won be tech fall at 170 pounds for Manteno, as did 195-pounder Gabriel Johnson and 285-pounder Damian Alsup. Connor Watkins won by major decision at 152 pounds. In the 182-pound match, Colin Zeppi edged Auston Miller by a 10-7 decision.
The Comets got tech fall victories from 145-pounder Kodey Krumwiede and 160-pounder Damian Bailey.
Reed-Custer 64, Pontiac 6
The Comets were nothing short of dominant in Wednesday's nonconference action. Judith Gamboa (113 pounds), Seth Billingsley (120), Sam Begler (126), Jeremy Eggleston (132), Landon Markle (145), Noah Windsor (152), Brenden Tribe (160), Zach Cieslak (160), Rex Pfeifer (170), John Alyward (190), Kody Marschner (220) and Gunnar Berg (285) all were victorious in their efforts to help the Comets improve to 3-0.
