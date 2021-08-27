GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Timberwolf Tip-off
Kankakee went 2-0 against both Central (27-25, 25-11) and Grant Park (25-15, 20-25, 25-19).
Central dropped both its volleyball matches against Grant Park (19-25, 25-22, 26-27) and Kankakee (25-27, 11-25) on Thursday evening. Haven Beherns led the Comets in kills with 15. Amanda Luhrsen smacked a team-high four aces and Laney Bottorff and Emma McGill each tallied a team-high two blocks.
Grant Park split against Central and Kankakee. The Dragons bested the Comets in a third-set tiebreaker (25-19, 22-25, 27-26) before dropping to the Kays in another third-set tiebreaker (15-25, 25-20, 19-25). Brooke Veldhuizen and Paige Tavoletti both led Central with three service aces a piece.
Iroquois West 2, Tri-Point 1
The Raiders secured their first win on of the season in a third-set tiebreaker (19-25,25-18,25-20) to improve to 1-2 overall. Shea Small smacked 12 kills and totaled two solo blocks. Maggie Thorne added 14 assists and an ace. Made Scheurick added six digs, four kills and two aces.
No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.
Trinity 2, Donovan 1
The Eagles topped the Wildcats in a third-set tiebreaker 26-24, 23-25, 25-20 thanks to the help of McKayla Levoy who recorded a team-high 11 kills, one more than teammate Janice Jackson. Marissa Hathaway totaled 11 assists and Libby Green added another 10 assists. Hathaway also smacked four aces.
Kendahl Carlson was a force at the net, totaling a team-high three blocks to lead the Wildcats. Payton Lareau marked four aces and Kenzie Faupel added three kills.
Morris 2, Coal City 1
The Coalers dropped to Morris in straight-sets 16-25, 23-25 to lose by a combined 11 points. Addyson Waliczek led the squad in setting assists with nine, five more than teammate Macaya Garner. Mia Rodriguez barreled five kills and totaled the team's only service ace on the evening. Maci Baldauf totaled a team-high eight digs.
Peotone 2, Grace Christian 0
The Blue Devils topped the Crusaders in quick fashion, winning in straight-sets 25-18, 25-17. Amanda Hasse filled up the stat sheet with six aces, three kills and two blocks to lead Peotone. Delaney Balmer added nine assists while Auin Pollak notched 10 points, three kills and an ace.
No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.
Wilmington 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1
The Wildcats got things done in a third-set tiebreaker (25-22, 13-25, 25-12) to edge the Panthers. Bella Reyes snagged five digs and three aces to lead Wilmington's offensive attack. Kate McCann recorded a team-high nine kills and Anna Liaromatis tallied double-digit assists with 14.
Colby Grieff recorded nine kills, seven digs and three aces to lead GSW on the evening. Addison Fair chipped in six digs, six kills and an ace while teammate Hannah Frescura added a team-high 15 assists.
BOYS GOLF
Iroquois West 181, Donovan 207, Tri-Point N/A
Kyler Meents didn't earn medalist honors, but he did shoot a team-low 43 to help lead the Raiders to victory. Ivan Munoz shot a 44, which was two less shots than teammate Damon Fowler. And Collin Tilstra rounded out Iroquois West with a 44.
Dalton Anderson shot a 41 to earn medalist honors and lead Donovan on the evening. Weston Lareau carded a 50, followed by Griffen Walters with a 56 and Braden Klecen with a 60.
Dominc Carrera led the Chargers trio with a 45. Cole Bruner posted a 50 while teammate Coltyn Dobe chipped in a 54.
Streator 166, Manteno 176
Junior Jace Nikonchuk led the Panthers with a 42, followed closely by teammates Jayson Singleton (43) and Reece Rewerts (44, career-low). Wes Dwyer rounded out Manteno's top golfers with a 47.
Lincoln Way-East 144, Bradley-Bourbonnais 186
Luke Tsilis led the Boilermakers with a team-low 44 at Green Garden Country Club. Chase Longtime followed right behind Tsilis with a 45, two less strokes than teammate Thomas Offill. JT Woolman and TJ Prude both shot 50's.
GIRLS GOLF
Iroquois West 214, Blue Ridge N/A, Ridgeview N/A
Raider's Adelyn Sharp split medalist honors with Blue Ridge's Ashyln Voyles as they both carded 44's. McKinley Tilstra shot a 53 and Destiny Thomas added a 56 while Kiernan Tammen rounded out Iroquois West with a 61.
BOYS SOCCER
Coal City 4, Kankakee 0
Luke Hawkins led the Coalers with two scores. Craig Alstott and Caleb Figueroa added one goal each. Colin Hart tallied 14 saves behind the net.
The Kays didn't manage to score any goals, but goalkeeper Kevin Quinones totaled a team-high five saves, one more than teammate Ismael Murillo.
Reed-Custer 1, Sandwich 0
The Comets secured a shutout victory over Sandwich. Danny Kuban scored the match's lone goal off an assist by Wyatt Crater
Beecher 10, Illinois Lutheran 1
The Bobcats scored early and often with Logan Wilkins, Nate Diachenko, and Ethan Graham all leading the way with two scores each. Russell Ward chipped in a goal and an assist while goalkeeper Jacob Farrar recorded two saves. Ashton Kraus, Zack Gorgowski and Alex VanderMay all managed scores as well.
Salt Fork 11, Watseka 3
Watseka's goalkeeper Nate Douglas stopped 23 Salt Fork shots from going in behind the net. Narciso Solorzano scored a team-high two goals, one more than teammate Peter Miller.
HOLE IN ONE
On July 24th at Oak Springs Golf Course in St. Anne Walt Steiert of Kankakee shot a hole-in-one on hole on a Par 3 using his driver. His shot rolled in the cup of the 147-yard hole that was witnessed by Sue Steiert, his wife; and friends Jennifer Parris and Deb Dilks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.