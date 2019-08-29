VOLLEYBALL
Kankakee 2, Rich East 0 (25-18, 25-19)
In a true team effort, Makayla Mondy, Aariasha Dabney and Jekia Autman had four kills apiece as the Kays opened Southland Athletic Conference play with a win. Hailey Lamie had 20 assists.
Coal City 2, Morris 0 (25-20, 25-18)
The Coalers played a team game, as Macaya Garner (11) and Rose Feeney (10) both reached double-digit assists in the Coalers’ rivalry win. Garner also added a pair of aces.
Natalie Durham lead the Coalers with nine kills. Megan Norris had six kills, five digs and two blocks. Luci Hakey had a team-high 10 digs and added three kills of her own. McKenna Fitzpatrick had four kills and a pair of assisted blocks.
Tri-Point 2, Iroquois West 0 (25-11, 25-16)
Sierra Hummel had eight kills and three aces to lead the Chargers to a sweep. Elise Bruner scooped 10 digs, the same amount of assists Brittney Billerbeck had. Ellenie Dyrby whipped up four aces and Melina Schuette had a pair of blocks.
Shelby Johnson had a pair of kills for the Raiders. Emma Lopez had six assists.
Grant Park 2, Peotone 1 (20-25, 25-17, 26-24)
After the two teams traded sets in the first two, the Dragons won a thrilling third set by the narrowest possible margin.
Hadleigh Loitz led the Dragons in aces (three), assists (25) and tied Rylee Panozzo for the team lead with five blocks. Madi Meherg had nine kills and Grace Gorman had 17 digs.
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, Cissna Park 0 (25-19, 25-16)
Audrey Kaeb and Mikayla Knake played well for the Timberwolves, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Falcons. Kaeb had four kills and six assists, while Knake had three kills, five assists and tied KayLee McWethy with six kills.
BOYS SOCCER
Beecher 1, St. Anne 1 (Beecher wins in penalty kicks)
It took overtime and then penalty kicks, but the Bobcats buried five goals in those penalties to knock off the Cardinals by a 5-4 total.
A.J. Graham assisted a Trent Meyers regulation goal for the Bobcats, while the Cardinals got their goal from Damon Saathoff. Miguel Herrera had seven saves for Beecher and Adrian Chagoya recorded 11 saves for the Cardinals.
Manteno 7, Coal City 1
Ion Barrio and Cody Mather each put up hat tricks, while Barrio also had an assist, as the Panthers ran away with an Illinois Central Eight Conference win. A.J. Gilliam also scored and had an assist. Alec Miller had a pair of assists. Scott Eldridge, Drew St. Aubin and Tyler Mann had an assist apiece and Ben Carlile had four saves.
Oak Forest 2, Herscher 0
Tigers goalkeeper Jack Holohan piled up 17 saves in defeat for the Tigers.
Iroquois West 11, Central 1
The Diego Camarena show continued Thursday, as the senior had five goals and three assists for the Raiders. Angel Barajas and Jimmy Andrade each added two goals, while Andrade also had two assists. Lucas Alvarez and Jean Meza each scored. Ulises Aguilera had three saves.
Illinois Lutheran 0, Grant Park 0 (Illinois Lutheran wins in penalty kicks)
After a scoreless regulation and overtime, the Dragons fell 3-2 in penalty kicks. Troy Reynolds had 11 saves in his shutout effort in goal.
Momence 5, Watseka 0
Andrew Heurring had 22 saves in defeat for the Warriors.
BOYS GOLF
Lincoln-Way East 161, Bradley-Bourbonnais 181
The Boilers were consistent, as their top four golfers all finished within two strokes of one another, but couldn’t topple the Griffins.
Isaac Fabbro led the Boilers with a 44. Mark Robinson was right behind him with a 45, while Jordan Lamatsch and Austin Lucas each shot a 46.
Peotone 184, Coal City 188
Cade Mueller took medalist honors for his third match in a row by posting a 42 for the Coalers, but the Blue Devils had the last laugh in a tight team battle.
Conner Janik shot a 44 to lead the Blue Devils. Matt Derkacy shot a 46, while Karly Borsch and Marty Merigold each shot 47s.
After Mueller, Tyler Johnson and Cam Lander each contirbuted a 45 for the Coalers. Justin Greiner shot a 56.
Grant Park 185, St. Anne 233, Southland College Prep 236
Ryan Dulin was the lone golfer to break 40, as he shot a 38 to lead the Dragons to a convincing victory while earning the title of medalist.
Andrew Fulk shot a 45 for the Dragons, who got a trio of 51s from Darren Wagner, Luke Techau and Kyle Veldhuizen.
Connor Cotton led the Cardinals by shooting a 52, with Brooks Schoon shooting a 56. Ryan Sirois shot a 61 and Zeke Runyun shot a 64.
Kankakee 218, Rich South 305
Carson Splear led the Kays’ charge by taking the medalist spot with his 50. Payne Tedford shot a 53. Brendan Mulcahy shot a 57 and Nathan Draper shot a 58.
Momence 221, Donovan 228
Momence’s Gavin Ladd was the lone golfer to shoot in the 40s, as his 49 earned medalist honors and helped give Momence a narrow win.
He was joined in the top four by Matt Warren (53), A.J. Horn (58) and Zane Metz (61).
Brodi Winge shot a 53 to lead Donovan. They were rounded out by Dalton Anderson (57), Andy Onnen (58) and Weston Lareau (60).
GIRLS GOLF
Beecher 186, Watseka 214
Emily Hayhurst was on a roll Thursday, as she posted a 39 to earn medalist honors and lead the Bobcats to a big win over a solid Warriors squad.
Courtney Gill shot a 47, Tori Moran shot a 48 and Maddie Boley shot a 52 to round out Beecher’s lineup.
Natalie Schroeder shot a 47 to lead Watseka. Allie Hoy shot a 53, Carolyn Dickte shot a 56 and Haley Essington and Caitlin Corzine each shot a 58.
GIRLS TENNIS
Bradley-Bourbonnais 5, Coal City 0 (Wednesday)
The Boilers gave the Coalers more than they could bargain for with a clean sweep in nonconference action Wednesday.
Izzy Fritz (6-1, 6-2) and Mary Henderson (6-1, 6-0) took singles wins over Skylar Wicksier and Elizabeth Kenney.
Harley Ondo and Maria Schwada defeated Laura Flores and Molly Stiles in straight sets in doubles (6-2, 6-3). Frtiz and Sydney Goering took three sets to knock off Kaylee Groves and McKenzie Coleman (6-2, 4-6, 6-3), while Maria Sosa and Danae Williams topped Aspen Johnson and Mackenzie Leach in straight sets (6-0, 6-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!