VOLLEYBALL
Kankakee 2, Thornridge 0
Kankakee claimed a 25-7, 25-7 straight-set win to help earn its first Southland Athletic Conference win of the season. Aniya Lewis led the Kays with three kills. Mikyla Lawrence and Elizabeth Avalos each had eight assists.
Wilmington 2, Coal City 0
Wilmington swept Coal City in two-sets (25-19, 31-29) to improve to 10-1 and 4-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Lexi Liaromatis led the Wildcats with 10 digs and 15 serve-receive passes. Emma Grace Strong added 14 assists, eight digs, two kills and an ace. Rachel Smith had eight digs, six kills, three blocks and an ace. Reese Van Duyne had five kills.
Emma Rodriguez paced the Coalers with 12 digs, nine kills, two aces and one block. Aubrey Mellen totaled 14 setting assists and six digs. Kenzie Henline chipped in three kills, three aces and one block.
Momence 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1
Momence edged G-SW 25-22, 13-25, 25-10. Lisa Moseley led Momence with seven aces and 21 serve-receive digs. Jaliyah Wright added five kills and eight blocks. Casey Cromwell had seven assists and Sydnee VanSwol totaled five kills.
Addison Fair paced the Panthers with 13 digs, seven kills and one ace. Maddie Olsen contributed four kills, two digs, two aces and one block. Eva Henderson finished with 12 digs and six kills. Olivia Siano had 15 assists, six digs and one ace.
Watseka 2, Iroquois West 0
Watseka picked up 25-8, 15-12, two-set win over Iroquois West. Lauren Tegtmeyer led the Warriors with eight kills, three aces and two blocks. Christa Holohan tallied 10 assists and two blocks. Brianna Denault chipped in a team-high seven digs.
Cissna Park 2, Chrisman 0
Cissna Park improved to 6-1 with a 25-12, 25-8, straight-set win over Chrisman. Ava Morrical led the Timberwolves with 24 assists and seven aces. Addison Lucht had nine kills and Brooklyn Stadeli contributed a team-high seven digs.
Milford 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Milford earned a 25-16, 25-14, two-set win to improve to 6-1 on the season. Anna McEwen led the Bearcats with 16 kills, seven digs and three aces. Hunter Mowrey finished with 12 assists, seven digs and three kills. Emma McEwen had five aces and five digs.
Manteno 2, Lisle 1
Manteno earned a come-from-behind victory over Lisle, winning 20-25, 25-12, 26-24. Brynn Nikonchuk led the Panthers with 10 kills, eight digs and two blocks. Danika Fletcher added 15 assists, nine digs and one ace. Maddie Gesky had five kills, four digs and three aces.
Grace Christian 2, Grant Park 0
Grant Park suffered a 14-25, 12-25, straight-set loss. Elizabeth Voigt paced the Dragons with three kills and three aces. Natalie Smiley totaled seven digs and Alejandra Maldonado tallied six digs.
No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.
BOYS GOLF
Kankakee 158, Iroquois West 194
Paul Azzarelli earned medalist honors with a 36 to help lead the Kays. Tyler Bayston added a 39 and Jaxson Joiner carded a 40. Brennen Gessner shot a 43.
Tyler Read paced the Raiders with a 39. Collin Tilstra finished with a 50, followed by teammates Bryce Rogers (52) and Wyatt Herscher (53).
Peotone 169, Manteno 192
Joe Hasse earned medalist honors with a 36 to help lead the Blue Devils. Michael Bettenhausen and Mason Early each fired 44s and Jake Eaheart had a 45.
No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
Beecher 162, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 169, Watseka 169
Jack Hayhurst fired a 37 to earn medalist honors and lead the Bobcats. Brandon Moffitt carded a 41, which was one stroke better than teammate Andrew Hering and Ben Anaclerio.
Austin Marcier paced the Warriors with a 38. Brayden Ketchum added a 40 and Mason Gaylen totaled a 45. Tucker Milk shot a 46.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 211, Beecher 235, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 241
Jasmine Essington recorded a 45 to earn medalist honors and lead the Warriors. Layla Holohan tallied a 53 and Rennah Barrett shot a 56. Kyah Bowling chipped in a 57.
Makenzie Krupa paced the Bobcats with a 51, followed by teammates Samantha Kain (54), Sam Loftin (63) and Katy Gregory (67).
BOYS SOCCER
Beecher 9, Momence 2
Beecher improved to 7-2 with a win over Momence. Wences Baumgartner led the Bobcats with four goals. Logan Wilkins added two goals and four assists. Nate Diachenko recorded two goals, which was one more goal than teammate Ethan Rydberg. Goalkeeper Jimmy Kypuros had six assists.
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Central 7, Grant Park 0
Ethyn Bailey totaled four goals to help lead the Comets to a shutout win over Grant Park. Quinn Smith, Tyson Orosco and Matthew Salas each had one goal. Gianni Panozzo chipped in a team-high two assists. Austin Schoon earned the clean sheet with six saves.
No individual stats were available for the Dragons.
Watseka 8, Schalrman 0
Angel Brittenham recorded a hat trick to help lead the Warriors to a shutout victory. Narcisco Solorzano added two goals and one assist. Jose Tabar had two goals Owen Avelar chipped in one goal. Santiago Solorzano hauled in three saves.