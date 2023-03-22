SOFTBALL
Kankakee 1, Manteno 0
Nora Mulcahy went 2-for-3 with an RBI single to help lead the Kays to a victory over the Panthers. Breanna Lamie had two hits in three plate appearances. Madison James improved to 1-0 on the mound with her shutout performance.
Jaz Manau went 3-for-3 with three singles to help pace the Panthers at the plate. Alyssa Dralle, Ava Paquette and Sydney Sosnowski each went 1-for-3 with singles.
Trinity 17, St. Anne 0 (4 Innings)
Kneiley Smith threw a four inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts to help lead the Eagles. Kierstin Moody went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and one run scored to help lead Trinity at the plate. Paige Brands added two RBIs off a single. Calleigh Moody and Sophie Kirkpatrick chipped in two RBIs apiece.
No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.
Reed-Custer 7, Central 1
Reed-Custer opened its season with a five-run win over the Comets. Delaney Bruciak had two hits to lead the Comets at the plate. Grace Cavanaugh and Mya Beard each had one triple. Addison Brown picked up the win on the mound, giving up three hits and one run over seven innings, striking out ten.
Alana Gray went 1-for-3 with a double to help pace the Comets. Emma Skeen and Katherine Winkel had one single each.
Wilmington 12, Illinois Lutheran 2 (5 Innings)
Raena DelAngel drove in five runs on three hits, including a homerun to help lead the Wildcats at the plate. Olivia Hansen went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and two runs scored. Grace Burkey had three singles for an RBI and three runs scored. Hansen recored the win within the circle, giving up two hits and two unearned runs with 13 strikeouts over five innings.
Milford 15, Bismarck-Henning 6 (5 innings)
Milford led Bismarck-Henning 15-6 before the game got called in the fifth inning due to weather. Brynlee Wright went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs to help lead the Bearcats offensively. Lillie Harris added three RBIs and one double in three plate appearances. Kirstyn Lucht had an RBI double and Lydia Puetz went 2-for-3. Lucht also picked up the win on the mound, giving up six hits and three earned runs over five innings of work.
Watseka 24, Donovan 23 (8 Innings)
Christa Holohan went 5-for-6 with three doubles, five runs scored and a team-high seven RBIs to help lead the Warriors at the plate. Brianna Denault added four hits, including a double for an RBI. Becca Benoit went 4-for-6 with four runs scored and three RBIs.
Lilly Anderson went 5-for-7 with five RBIs to help pace the Wildcats at the plate. Layla Lou Walters went 4-for-7 with a double for an RBI and three runs scored.
Gardner-South Wilmington 18, Iroquois West 3
Jayden Buchanan went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple for a team-high five RBIs to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Kayla Scheuber went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and one run scored. Nina Siano had a double and a single for an RBI and three runs scored. Buchanan picked up the win, giving up five hits and three runs (two earned) over four innings.
Abby Kraft went 1-for-2 with an RBI double to help pace the Raiders offensively. Lily Garcia had a double for a run scored. Nautica McNeely went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
BASEBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 12, Herscher 1 (5 Innings)
Luke Allen went 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs to help lead the Boilermakers to their first win of the season. Andrew Schweigert recorded two doubles for three RBIs and two runs scored. Caio Norimatsu went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored. Spencer Boudreau earned the win on the bump, giving up three hits and one earned run with six strikeouts over three innings of work.
Paul Azzarelli, Hayden Johnson and Keegan Andre each had one single apiece to collectively pace the Tigers with the sticks.
Kankakee 13, Grant Park 2 (5 Innings)
Kankakee opened its season up with a 11-run victory over the Dragons. Ty Alderson went 2-for-3 with a homerun and team-high four RBIs to help lead the Kays at the plate. Jaeden Harris had an RBI double and two drawn walks. Jayden Villagomez and Nate Webber each went 1-for-2 with two RBIs apiece. Byron Willis picked up the win on the bump, giving up zero hits and zero runs with five strikeouts over 2 and one-third innings pitched.
No individual stats were available for the Dragons.
Manteno 8, Milford 7 (5 innings)
Manteno earned a one-run victory over Milford after the game was cut short due to rain. Jack Thompson went 1-for-3 with a three-run homerun to help lead the Panthers offensively. Nathan Bajic went 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Ben Carlile went 3-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Jace Nikonchuk tossed one and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on three hits and striking out four.
Sawyer Laffoon went 1-for-1 with a two-RBI double to help pace the Bearcats at the plate. Max Cook, Adin Portwood and Chase Clutteur had two singles apiece.
Joliet West 9, Wilmington 2
Zach Ohlund went 1-for-3 with a RBI double to help pace the Wildcats at the plate. Reid Juster, Kyle Farrell and Lucas Rink each had singles.
St. Anne 11, Trinity 0
Brandon Schoth went 1-for-4 with a RBI double to help lead the Cardinals at the plate. Max Wendt had two singles for two RBIs and a run scored. Eric Savoie went 1-for-3 with a run scored. Jacob Onnen earned the win on the bump, giving up six hits and zero runs with six strikeouts over five innings.
Ben Harpster went 2-for-2 with two singles to help pace the Eagles offensively. Max Dickerson, Aaron Kendregan and Rosy Guastalli had one single each.
Pinckneyville 8, Central 1
Blake Chandler went 1-for-1 with an RBI to help pace the Comets offensively.
Gardner-South Wilmington 3, Iroquois West 1
G-SW improved to 1-2 on the season with a two-run victory over Iroquois West. Gabe McHugh went 1-for-2 with a triple and a drawn walk for an RBI and a run scored to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Dane Halpin went 1-for-1 with a drawn walk and two runs scored. Cale Halpin had an RBI single to go along with a stolen base. McHugh picked up the win on the mound, giving up two hits and zero runs with 10 strikeouts over six innings of work.
Rylan Pheifer went 2-for-3 to help pace the Raiders at the plate. Mario Andrade and Sam McMillan had one single apiece. Elliot Martinez chipped in an RBI.
Dunlap 5, Dwight 1
Dawson Carr, Luke Gallet and Drew Anderson had one single apiece to collectively pace the Trojans at the plate.
Chicago Christian 11, Beecher 1
Beecher was held hitless in its 10-run loss to Chicago Christian. Jacob Graniczny suffered the loss on the mound, giving up four hits and seven runs (six earned) over one inning.
T. F. South 10, Peotone 0
Jacob Eaheart and Dylan Sroka had one single apiece to help collectively pace the Blue Devils at the plate.
GIRLS SOCCER
Beecher 8, Crete-Monee 0
Beecher opened its season with a shutout vicotry over Crete-Monee to improve to 1-0 on the season. Grace Durante recorded three goals and one assist to help lead the Bobcats. Ava Gaidar added goal score and three assists. Fabi Barazza had one goal and an assist. Saiorse Loonam-Para had two goals, which was one more goal than teammate Brooklyn Burdock. Taylor Kills had eight saves in net.
Wilmington 8, Kankakee 4
Wilmington outscored Kankakee 6-0 in the first half to help hold off any comeback attempt by the Kays. Ella Banas recorded a hat-trick with three goals to help lead the Wildcats. Bryn Bianchetta, Kylie Motykowski and Katie Lewsader had one goal apiece. Alexa Clark contributed one goal and an assist. Alaina Clark chipped in one goal and two assists.
No individual stats were available for Kankakee.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Bradley-Bourbonnais 10, Bolingbrook 4
Vivian Myrick, Kate Spittal, Tara DePoister, Leslie Lovell, Gabby Hubbs, Rylie Swinford and McKenzie Whitcomb each earned singles victories to help lead the Boilermakers. Doubles partners DePoister/Spittal, Myrick/Lovell, Hubbs/Swinford and Whitcomb/Sarah Toole also added doubles victories.
