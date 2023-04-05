The Kays earned their first win of the season Wednesday with an offensive outburst over Momence Wednesday, with four freshmen combining for all eight Kankakee goals. Jocelyn Sanchez had four goals and an assist. Raquel Guevara had a pair of goals, Guadalupe Hernandez had a goal and an assist and Vanessa Arellano had a goal. Alexsandra Quintanar had a pair of assists.
No stats were available for Momence.
Bishop McNamara 8, Manteno 0
Lillee Nugent totaled four goals and four assists to help lead the Fightin' Irish to a shutout win over the Panthers. Ella Langellier added two goals and two assists. Erika Flores, Ava Brockell, Sherlyn Perez and Camille Kuntz each contributed one goal apiece.
No individual stats were available for Manteno.
Lincoln-Way East 8, Herscher 1
Hailey King scored the long goal to help pace the Tigers. Goalkeeper Danica Woods hauled in eight saves.
SOFTBALL
Iroquois West 21, St. Anne 6 (4 Innings)
Leah Honeycutt went 2-for-2 with a double, five RBIs and four runs scored to help lead the Raiders at the plate. Abby Kraft went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two run scored. Chloe Wagner chipped in one hit and an RBI. Kraft also picked up the win on the mound, allowing five hits and six runs (four earned) in a complete-game effort to improve to 1-1 on the bump.
Erica Sirois went 2-for-3 with an RBI to help pace the Cardinals.
Bishop McNamara 9, Dwight 4
Teagan McCue went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored to help lead McNamara with the sticks. Grace Purcell went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Grace Edwards collected two hits, including a double to help total three RBIs and a run scored. Kloie Cole picked up the win on the mound, giving up 10 hits and five earned runs in a complete-game effort.
Avery Sheuer barreled a solo homerun as well as a single to help pace the Trojans at the plate. Erin Anderson went 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. Averi Jury had two singles and an RBI. Taylor Heath contributed two singles and two RBIs.
Coal City 4, Pontiac 3
Abby Gagliardo smacked a two-RBI double to help lead the Coalers past Pontiac. Masyn Kuder claimed the win, surrendering eight hits and three runs (one earned) over seven innings with four walks and five strikeouts. Jadyn Shaw chipped in a double and an RBI.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Joliet Junior College 5, KCC 3
Cole Freeman collected two hits and two RBIs to help pace the Cavaliers. Jack Snyder added a double and a run scored. Paco Paulina and Tyler Thompson each had a single and a run scored.
