GIRLS SOCCER

Kankakee 8, Momence 0

The Kays earned their first win of the season Wednesday with an offensive outburst over Momence Wednesday, with four freshmen combining for all eight Kankakee goals. Jocelyn Sanchez had four goals and an assist. Raquel Guevara had a pair of goals, Guadalupe Hernandez had a goal and an assist and Vanessa Arellano had a goal. Alexsandra Quintanar had a pair of assists.

