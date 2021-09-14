BOYS SOCCER
Kankakee 9, Peotone 2
After a back-and-forth first half that saw the Kays take a 3-2 lead through 40 minutes, Kankakee's offensive input increased even more with a six-goal whooper of a second half.
Ricardo Cruz notched a hat-trick and also had an assist. Humberto Baez and Julio Sanchez each had two goals and an assist. Ulises Andrade had a goal and three assists and Izak Turrubiartes also scored. Kevin Quinones had four saves and Ismael Murillo stopped two shots.
Aurora Central Christian 3, Bishop McNamara 1
Jackson Mills gave McNamara an early lead when he scored on a beautiful feed from Francisco Perez in the middle of the first half, but the Fightin' Irish ultimately fell in Metro Suburban Conference action Tuesday. Curran Smith had five saves in goal.
Beecher 4, Manteno 0
The Bobcats led by a goal at the intermission before cracking things open in the second half. Gavin Smith, Nate Diachenko, Steven Adams and Logan Wilkins scored goals on assists from Russell Ward, Ashton Kraus, Austin Hauser and Tyler Kramer. Cam Paulmeier had a pair of saves.
Grant Park 5, Grace Christian 1
Nolan Schneider tickled the twine a trio of times for the Dragons in their River Valley Conference victory Tuesday. Rylan Heldt and Ayden Delaney also scored, with Heldt, Owen Reynolds and Ethan Rice all adding assists. Luke Horn had a pair of saves.
No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.
St. Anne 6, Central 1
The Cardinals (9-3, 4-2) got a hat-trick and two helpers from Damon Saathoff as they took control of Tuesday's RVC matchup. Julien Chagoya scored twice and Damian Guardiola also scored. Reece Curtis and Logan Tolly each had an assist and Adrian Chagoya had nine saves.
No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8, Watseka 0
No individual stats were available for the Warriors, who suffered a loss in Vermillion Valley Conference play Tuesday.
Hoopeston 4, Iroquois West 1
The Raiders fell in Vermillion Valley Conference action Tuesday. No individual stats were available.
VOLLEYBALL
Coal City 2, Herscher 0
The Coalers pulled out the most dramatic of sweeps Tuesday, taking their two victories by 28-26, 27-25 scores to improve to 9-7 on the year and 4-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Addyson Waliczek did a bunch of everything for Coal City after she totaled 14 assists, 12 digs, five kills and an ace. Courtney Meyer also had five kills, one ahead of Mia Rodriguez, who also had two digs and an ace. Maci Baldauf had nine digs, one ahead of Macaya Garner, Gwen Wharrie and Addison Gagliardo. Kenzie Henline had a pair of blocks.
The Tigers (4-8, 2-3) were led by Emma Mendell's 10 kills and five digs. Izzie Mendell added six kills, digs and assists apiece. Madison Dundas had four kills.
Riverside-Brookfield 2, Bishop McNamara 1
The Fightin' Irish drew first blood when they won the first set 25-23 before falling 25-17, 25-23 in the latter two. Jacqueline Allaway had 12 kills, eight digs and four aces for the Irish, who got 13 assists from Emma McCammon nd 15 digs from Ashlyn Mitchell.
Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 1
The Wildcats were sent to a third set at home against the Comets Tuesday, when they improved to 6-1 and 5-0 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference after eeking out the win in the third by a 25-20 score.
Bella Reyes paired her team-high 11 kills with five digs for Wilmington. Jessica Castle added eight kills, three digs and an assist. Neve Van Duyne had 15 assists and Anna Liaromatis had 11 assists, with both players adding nine digs. Leah Talley had three aces, 13 digs and two assists.
No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.
Beecher 2, Grant Park 0
The Bobcats picked up a pivotal early-season win in the River Valley Conference and improved to 4-0 after taking both sets 25-15. Talia Messana set the table with 16 assists, three digs, a block and an ace. Rhiannon Sallelr recorded eight kills and a block. Julie Jennings served up six aces to go with a pair of kills and digs. Cheyanna Stluka had five digs, four kills and an ace and Lola Eckhardt added five kills, three aces and three blocks.
Delaney Panozzo recorded four blocks for the Dragons, who got five digs from Andi Dotson as well.
Milford 2, Westville 0
The Bearcats improved to 8-1 on the year with a sweet of Westville Tuesday. Anna McKewen had eight kills and 12 digs, while Emmaleah Marshino's 19 digs were a team-high. Caley Mowrey had seven blocks and 11 digs. Jahni Lavicka had 14 assists.
Manteno 2, Streator 0
The Panthers put one in the win column in Tuesday's ICE clash with 25-15, 25-14 wins. No individual stats were available.
Peotone 2, Lisle 0
The Blue Devils made quick work of the Lions with 25-8, 25-9 wins. Malya Sayre had eight kills, two blocks and two aces. Amanda Haase added five kills and two blocks. Marissa Velasco had three kills and Emma Coffey had five digs.
St. Thomas More 2, Watseka 0
The Warriors were blanked in SVC play Tuesday after falling 25-17, 25-15 to fall to 7-6 on the year. Haylie Peck had a team-high five kills. Kourtney Kincade had three kills and a block. Sydney McTaggart had 14 digs, Elena Newell had seven assists and Megan Martin had an ace.
Cissna Park 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
The Timberwolves added a VVC victory on Tuesday with 25-22, 25-23 wins in tight fashion. Mikayla Knake had three aces and added 16 assists, helping pave the way for Brooklyn Stadeli's nine kills. Morgan Sinn had five digs.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, Donovan 0
The Panthers were impressive with 25-7, 25-8 set victories in Tuesday's RVC meeting. No individual stats were available for Gardner-South Wilmington.
Kenzie Faupel had the lone Donovan kill to go along with five digs. Kylee Faupel had a pair of aces, four digs and an assist. Makayla Dietrich also had an ace. Paiton Lareau had two blocks and four digs.
Central 2, St. Anne 0
The Comets picked up 25-12, 25-15 set victories to earn an RVC victory Tuesday. Rachel Thompson had six kills and a pair of blocks and Emma McGill added four kills. Allison Cox had five digs, one more than Haven Beherns. They both recorded a block apiece, as did Laney Bottorff. Bottorff and Alana Gray each had three assists and Emilie Baker had 13 assists.
No individual stats were available for St. Anne.
Chrisman 2, Iroquois West 0
The Raiders put up a fight in the first set, falling 25-18, before stumbling 25-8 in the second. Maggie Thorne led Iroquois West with three aces, nine assists and a pair of digs. Madi Scheurich added five kills and an ace and Crystal Diaz had three kills, an ace and a dig.
BASEBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 1, Putnam County 1
The game was called after seven innings, a span in which Blake Huston and Bryce Handzus threw a no-hitter. Gabe McHugh drove in Kaden Grivetti on a single.
GIRLS SWIM & DIVE
Bradley-Bourbonnais 127, Bolingbrook 33
The Boilermakers blew Bolingbrook out of the water Tuesday, nearly winning by triple digits in Tuesday's SouthWest Suburban Conference affair. The 200-yard medley relay of Mia Mulder, Maddy Miller, Avary Tomic and Ashlynn Kelly took first, as did the 200-yard freestyle team of Tomic, Chloe Cooper, Kelly and Mulder and the 400-yard freestyle team of Miller, Sarah Toole, Cooper and Kelly.
Individually, Miller won the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyles. Mulder won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke. Tomic took first in the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard backstroke. Cooper won the 200-yard freestyle and Sophia Olka won the 500-yard freestyle.
BOYS GOLF
Kankakee 178, Coal City 186
The Kays fended off the Coalers in nonconference action at Oak Springs, led by medalist Paul Azzarelli's 38. Payne Tedford shot a 45, Tyler Bayston shot a 47 and Carson Splear shot a 48 to round out Kankakee.
Ryland Mygeri shot a 44 to lead the Coalers. Aiden Hansen shot a 45, Jack Varnek shot a 48 and Ryan Phelan fired a 49.
Lincoln-Way Central 152, Bradley-Bourbonnais 165
The Boilermakers couldn't keep up on the road in SouthWest Suburban Conference action, but they did get some of their best individual scores on the season. Thomas Offill, Chase Longtin and TJ Prude chipped in matching 41's, a stroke ahead of Luke Tsilis.
Iroquois West 188, Momence 209
The Raiders came into Aspen Ridge and left with a 21-stroke victory Tuesday, led by medalist Damon Fowler and his 43. Evan Izquierdo and Dean Clendenen each shot a 47 and Tyler Read and Gannon Schnurr each shot a 51.
Owen Bramer's 49 led Momence. Andrew Reams added a 51, as did Damon Cox. Mason Duran shot a 58.
Milford 190, Cissna Park 206, Christ Lutheran 244
The Bearcats got the best of their rivals Tuesday, thanks in large part to medalist Owen Halpin and his low score of 45. Saylm Estes shot a 47 and Adin Portwood and Payton Harwood each shot a 49.
Luke Petry's 50 led Cissna Park. Dalton McWethy shot a 51, Colson Carley shot a 52 and Kahne Clauss shot a 53.
GIRLS GOLF
Bradley-Bourbonnais 199, Bolingbrook 202
The Boilermakers were victorious by a mere three shots in their SWSC meeting Tuesday, as Gabby Hubbs and Danica Voss each shot a 46 to lead the way. Larrigan Saindon shot a 51 and Melanie Erickson added a 56.
Iroquois West 221, Watseka 222, Dwight 225, Seneca 228
In one of the closest quads possible, the Raiders earned a one-shot win over Watseka, with the host Trojans just behind them.
Adelynn Scharp's 46 led not just the Raiders, but all golfers. McKinley Tilstra shot a 55, Destiny Thomas shot a 56 and Clarissa Garcia shot a 64.
Jasmine Essington's 51 led the Warriors. Allie Hoy added a 54, Layla Holohan shot a 57 and Caitlin Corzine shot a 60.
Kendahl Weller shot a 49 to lead Dwight. Sophie Anderson was just behind her with a 51. Darien Guyer shot a 55 and MaryClare Phillips shot a 70.
