GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 75, Riverside Brookfield 72 (OT)
Imani Williams was one block short of a quadruple-double, and she set a single-game record with 20 rebounds for the Kays in an overtime win.
Williams finished with 14 points, 12 assists, 20 boards, nine blocks and seven steals in her record-setting performance.
Ambranette Storr added 35 points and 10 rebounds, as Kankakee improved to 13-1 overall with the victory.G-SW 41, Hoopeston 23
The Panthers’ season still is perfect at 14-0 after a comfortable win against Hoopeston.
Kaitlynn Kavanaugh led the way with 11 points in the win, and Kennedy Fair added 10 points. G-SW will meet Dwight in the IW Holiday Hoops Tournament championship game.Dwight 48, Iroquois West 40
A stellar 30-point effort from Kayla Kodat earned the Trojans a win against the hosts of the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops Tournament and earned them a spot in the championship game.
Shelby Johnson led the Raiders with 13 points in the loss.Peotone 47, Reed-Custer 37
McKenna Evans led the way with 10 points for the Blue Devils as they secured their 10th win of the season on the road against the Comets.
Colleen Erikson added nine points, and Mallory Ashline secured 14 rebounds for the Devils as they improved to 10-2 overall and 4-1 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.
Jaden Christian scored a game-high 12 points in the loss for Reed-Custer, and Daniele Cherry added 10 points. The Comets are 8-5 overall and 4-1 in conference play.Beecher 54, Grant Park 24
The Bobcats jumped ahead early and coasted the rest of the way home in a River Valley Conference win against the Dragons.
Kaylie Sippel led Beecher with 16 points in the win, and Margaret Landis earned a double-double with 11 points and 12 steals.
The Bobcats improved to 10-2 overall and 4-0 in the RVC with the victory.Wilmington 42, Streator 35
The Wildcats exploded for 19 points in the fourth quarter to earn a come-from-behind win against Streator.
Chloe Sanford was a perfect 6 for 6 from the free-throw line during Wilmington’s excellent final period, and she finished with a game-high 13 points.Lisle 56, Manteno 33
The Panthers fell behind early and struggled during a one-sided loss to Lisle on the road.
Kenna Selk was Manteno’s top scorer with seven points in the loss.BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 56, Lincoln-Way West 33
Lavell McIntosh scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Kays as they picked up a comfortable win against the Warriors on the road in New Lenox.Ambrozino Storr added 15 points, as Kankakee improved its season standing to 7-1 on the season.
Fieldcrest 74, Dwight 54
The Trojans fell behind early and struggled to keep up down the stretch in a loss at home to Fieldcrest.
Brandon Ceylor was a bright spot for Dwight in spite of the loss, scoring a team-high 18 points.Wilmington 63, Central 58
The Wildcats picked up a win at the second annual Wilmington Classic, thanks to a 25-point effort from Tyler Willis.
Ben Kreitz chipped in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, and Tyler Meents scored 10 points of his own in the victory.Tri-Point 65, Donovan 37
The Chargers secured seventh place at the Watseka Holiday Tournament with a comfortable win against Donovan.
Brian Curling scored 18 points in the first half alone and finished with a game-high 20, and Conner Cardenas and Tyler Platz scored 11 apiece for Tri-Point.
Darrien Pocius was Donovan’s top scorer with 15 points in the loss.Momence 58, Milford 47
Momence bounced back nicely from an early deficit to pick up a win against Milford and take ninth place in the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Jasper Jones led Momence with 20 points in the victory, Jaden Walls scored 15, and Johnnie Williams scored 11.
Trace Fleming led the Bearcats with 20 points of his own, and Trey Totheroh added 14 points.Westmont 57, Grant Park 41
The Dragons trailed by just three going into halftime but couldn’t keep up down the stretch in a loss to Westmont.
Clayton McKinstry and Andrew Fulk scored 13 points each in the loss.Trinity 79, Parkview Christian 57
The Eagles picked up their 12th consecutive win by taking down Parkview Christian.
Jackson Wade led Trinity with 19 points and 10 rebounds, Max McCleary added 17 points and 10 boards, and Ethyn Graham chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win. Ben Green also had 19 assists in the win.WRESTLING
Central 54, Manteno 29
The Comets secured pins in six weight classes and benefited from a trio of forfeits to seal up a win in heads-up action against the Panthers.
Dane Thorne and Nick Panozzo led the way with quick pins for Central in the victory. Collin Zeppi, Wyatt Young and Kassidy Johnson earned victories for Manteno in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!