GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 108, Thornridge 24
The Kays picked up another one-sided win in Southland conference action.Ambranette Storr led the way yet again with 32 points in the victory, and Avery Jackson added 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.
Kankakee is 11-1 overall and 4-1 in conference play this season.
G-SW 60, Grant Park 29
The Panthers’ record remains unblemished this season after a one-sided River Valley Conference win against the Dragons.
Kylie Hawks led the way for G-SW (11-0, 4-0 RVC) with a game-high 15 points in the win. Madelyn Storm added 14, and Abby Beck scored 13.Wilmington 36, Manteno 25
The Panthers had an abysmal night from the field, shooting just 17 percent in an Illinois Central Eight Conference loss to the Wildcats on the road in Wilmington.Claire Rink led Wilmington with 11 points in the victory, and Chloe Sanford finished right behind her with 10.
Kenna Selk led Manteno with seven points in the loss.Illinois Lutheran 44, Donovan 33
The Wildcats got off to a slow start and never managed to recover in a River Valley Conference loss on the road.Freshman standout Paiton Lareau was a bright spot for Donovan in spite of the loss. She scored just more than half of the Wildcats’ points, tying Lutheran’s Paige Biesterfeld with a game-high 17.
Beecher 67, Tri-Point 31
The Bobcats started strong and finished stronger in a River Valley Conference shellacking of the Chargers.
Beecher pulled ahead in the first, then poured it on with a combined 47 points in the second and third frames. Abby Shepard led the way with 18 points in the win. Rhiannon Saller added 12 points, and Kaylie Sippel scored 11 as the Bobcats improved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in the RVC.Watseka 45, Momence 29
The Warriors improved their season standing to 8-2 overall with a comfortable Sangamon Valley Conference win on the road against Momence.
Natalie Schroeder led the Warriors with 14 points in the victory. Kinzie Parsons added 10 points, and Sydney McTaggart hauled in 12 rebounds.
Kaitlyn Piekarczyk did the majority of the lifting for Momence, scoring a game-high 17 points in the loss.Peotone 52, Coal City 20
The Blue Devils spread the ball around nicely in a comfortable Illinois Central Eight Conference win against the Coalers at home in Peotone.
Mae Graffeo led the way with 11 points, as the Devils improved to 9-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play, and Mallory Ashline and McKenna Evans added 10 points apiece.Reed-Custer 51, Streator 19
The Comets got back on track and improved to 4-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play, thanks to an excellent defensive showing and a 22-point effort from Jaden Christian.
Kayla Collins added nine points in the win, and Maddie McPherson scored eight as Reed-Custer improved to 8-4 overall on the season.BOYS BASKETBALL
Prairie Central 50, Donovan 20
The Wildcats never managed to get things going in a one-sided loss to Prairie Central at the Watseka Holiday tournament.
No Donovan scorer reached double-digits in the low-scoring affair.Watseka 63, Westville 34
The Warriors kicked off their home tournament in convincing fashion with a lopsided win against Westville during the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Conner Curry managed to notch a game-high 17 points in just three quarters of action, and Maddux Rigsby chipped in with 12 points.Prairie Central 71, Momence 48
Momence was able to keep the pace early but fell apart down the stretch in a one-sided loss to Prairie Central on the opening night of the Watseka Holiday Tournament.
Trey Bazzell led all scorers with 25 points for Prairie Central and 14 different players contributed points in the win.
Johnnie Williams and Jasper Jones shared the scoring lead for Momence with 14 points apiece in the loss.Watseka 67, Tri-Point 63 (OT)
The Warriors needed overtime to top a pesky Chargers squad that has been close to several upsets early in the season.
Conner Curry went 9 for 12 from the free-throw line and hit four 3-pointers as part of his 27-point performance for the Warriors. Jordan Schroeder had 12 points, and Drew Wittenborn added 10 points.
Connor Cardenas led the Chargers with 15 points. Brian Curling (14 points), Bobby Mogged (13) and Tyler Platz (10) also finished in double-figures.Bishop McNamara 49, Iroquois West 41
The Irish used their stellar defense to take a double-digit lead in the first eight minutes and held it down the stretch.
Owen Jackson led the Irish with 17 points. Andrew Arseneau scored 12 points, and Nolan Czako had 10 points.
Jack McMillian scored 12 points to lead the Raiders. Ryan Tilstra also finished in double figures with 11 points.LaSallette 51, Milford 36
The Bearcats started strong with a 17-12 lead after the first quarter, but struggled mightily to keep the pace from there in a loss at home.
Tanner Sobkoviak led Milford with 16 points in the loss.Bishop McNamara 55, Hoopeston 54
The Irish trailed after a quarter before Nolan Czako went ballistic to give the Irish a one-point win.
The sophomore wing scored a game-high 25 points to power the Irish. Owen Jackson added a dozen points.Cissna Park 56, Milford 48
The Timberwolves went ice cold in the second quarter, scoring just two points, but rallied in the second half to earn an eight-point win against their nonconference rivals.
Keegan Boyle led the Timberwolves with 14 points. Malaki Verkler added 13 points, and Penn Stoller chipped in 11 points.
Luke McCabe went 9 for 10 from the charity stripe and tied the game high of 14 points along with teammate Nick McKinley. Trey Totheroh had 11 points.SWIMMING
Bradley-Bourbonnais 139, TF United 35
The Boilermakers put together a clean sweep Thursday, taking first place in all 12 events in a dual against TF United.
Ben McDorman and Garrett Metzger led the way for B-B with two wins each. McDorman took first place in both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, and Metzger showed his versatility by taking first in the 50 and 500 freestyle.WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Grace College 95, Olivet Nazarene University 93
The Tigers dropped a close one at home after Grace survived a late push in the final seconds.
Sammy Stejskal moved into 23rd place all-time on the Tigers’ scoring list with a 13-point effort in the loss, moving her career total to 1,110. Kaitlyn Clark scored 14, Karina Smits added 12 points, and Kennedy Johnson had eight points and 11 rebounds for Olivet.
The loss drops the Tigers to 10-3 overall this season.Kankakee Community College 61, Triton College 35
The Kays picked up a comfortable win on the road with a strong defensive performance that held Triton to just 13 points in the second half.
Madison Allen led the way in the victory with team highs in both points and rebounds with nine of each. The Kays are 9-1 overall this season.
