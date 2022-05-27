BaseBALL
IHSA Class 3A Galesburg Regional semifinals
Galesburg 13, Kankakee 9
After having Wednesday’s semifinal pushed back to Friday because of the rain, the Kays were forced to miss their prom in exchange for the chance to play in Friday’s makeup game, where one of the most historic teams in Kankakee baseball had its last dance after Galesburg earned a 13-9 victory.
“I feel for my guys right now, especially with the prom situation,” Kankakee coach Tony Sykes said. “We didn’t want to lose today, but that doesn’t take too much away from what we accomplished this season in terms of winning All-City and going undefeated in the Southland Athletic Conference.
“I think we really changed the trajectory of the program this season.”
Therefore, having being forced to miss prom, it was no surprise Kankakee jumped out early with a 3-1 lead through the first frame thanks to an RBI single by Camden Kearney, Jacob Zubrys securing an RBI by reaching first on an error on a fly ball to right field and a RBI sacrifice flyout by Jarius Harris.
Taking a two-run lead into the second inning Kankakee quickly saw its lead evaporate when the Silver Streaks erupted for a six-run second inning explosion that was primarily led by a three-run triple by Thad Morling. Yet, even after losing their lead early, the Kays never felt like they were out of it.
“To us, especially the coaches in the dugout, we didn’t feel as if there was anything to be concerned about because we could hit…we figured Galesburg got its big inning out of the way and then it was going to be our turn,” Sykes said. “We did score a few more runs, but every time we scored they figured out a way to answer because their guys did their job, and so they deserved the win.”
Kankakee added another run in the bottom of the second off an RBI single by Zubrys to help cut its deficit to three runs heading into the third frame, but in the ensuing five innings Galesburg managed to counter nearly every score by the Kays.
Galesburg went on to outscore the Kays 6-5 between the third and sixth innings to take a 13-9 lead into the final frame, where Kankakee was held to zero runs in the bottom of the seventh.
“To us, it wasn’t a matter of our pitchers or defense,” Sykes said. “It was a matter of how aggressive Galesburg was swinging the bat and attacking the high pitches…hats off to Galesburg.”
The devastating defeat ended Kankakee’s season with a 22-6-1 overall record, with a school-best 0.759 winning percentage.
“I’m extremely proud to be a part of Kankakee baseball…,” Sykes said. “We should have broken the all-time win record in a season had we played the normal set amount of games we had scheduled, but we’ll just have to be satisfied with having the highest winning percentage in program history rather than having the highest number of wins in a season.
“I really appreciate the guys who work with me — Nick Kapchinske and Damon Denoyer — because when I didn’t have words to say things they always had more to say and so none of this would have been possible without them.”
STATBOOK
Kearney led the Kays with two singles and a drawn walk for an RBI. Isaac Stipp and Camden Lonberger collected two singles apiece. Jaeden Harris had a double and a drawn walk with two RBIs. Jarius Harris tossed one and 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and seven earned runs with four walks. Kearney pitched five and 1/3 innings of relief action, giving up nine hits and six runs (five earned) with six strikeouts and one walk.
IHSA Class 1A Champaign St. Thomas More Sectional semifinals
St. Teresa 3, Milford 2 (Thursday)
The Bearcats saw their spectacular season come to an end with a 17-9 record after a sixth-inning go-ahead solo homerun off the bat of Joe Brummer. Payton Harwood tossed 4 1/3 innings of one-hit baseball, allowing two earned runs on four walks and a strikeout. Beau Wright allowed an earned run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings.
Harwood tallied a pair of hits at the plate, including a double. Sawyer Laffoon and Nicholas McKinley each had RBI singles and Owen Halpin had a hit of his own. Wright and Nicholas Warren scored Milford’s two runs.
