GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
IHSA Class 2A Kankakee Sectional
Kankakee won its sectional with a first-place team score of 174 points to help advance to the state finals as a team. It was more than double of second-place finisher Evergreen Park, who tallied 72 team points. Herscher claimed 10th with 14 points, followed by Manteno in 11th with nine points.
Kankakee had 11 individuals advance to state by coming in second or better in 7 individual competitions and three relay races. Na'Kyrah Cooks led the Kays with wins in both the triple jump (11.12 m) and long jump (5.86 m) competitions. Nikkel Johnson added a victory in shot put (11.95 m). Nevaeh Lowe chipped in a first-place finish in the 100-meter (12.39 s) dash. Naomi Bey-Osborne won the 200-meter (25.45 s) and 400-meter (57.63 s) dashes. Saniah Stewart, Sydney Ramsey, Jakia Autman, and Lowe won the 4-by-200-meter relay (1:44.49) race while Aniya Lewis, Bey-Osborne, Autman, and Ramsey won the 4-by-400-meter relay race (4:08.94). Stewart, Lowe, Ramsey, and Bey-Osborne also won the 4-by-100-meter relay (47.89 s).
Kankakee also had seven student-athletes take second overall in various competitions to help advance themselves to the state finals. Johnson finished second in the triple jump (11.12 m), followed by Taleah Turner in the long jump (5.20 m), Jonnyse Pitts in the 100-meter hurdles (16.57 s), Stewart in the 100-meter dash (12.73 s), Lowe in the 200-meter dash (25.72 s), Lewis in the 400-meter (57.88 s), and Tytiana Sutton in shot put (11.37 m)
Gracie Kent helped pace the Tigers with a second-place finish in the 1600-meter (6:16.43) to help advance herself to state as an individual.
Manteno’s Chloe Proffitt claimed second overall in the 3200-meter (13:29.23) to help advance herself as an individual.
GIRLS SOCCER
IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional semifinal
Reed-Custer 5, Wilmington 1
Reed-Custer will advance to the regional championship at 4:30 p.m. on Friday against Peotone at home. No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Abbie Rampa scored the lone goal to help lead the Wildcats. Alaina Clark had one assist and Alexa Clark tallied six steals.
IHSA Class 1A Herscher Regional semifinals
Bishop McNamara 5, Manteno 0
McNamara will advance to the regional championship at 4:30 p.m. against Herscher on Friday at Herscher. No individual stats were available for the Irish.
No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
BASEBALL
Kankakee 15, Thornridge 0 (3 innings)
Jason Moore tossed a three-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts to help lead the Kays. Camden Kearney went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jacob Zubrys drove in three runs off a double and a single.
Bishop McNamara 9, Immaculate Conception 2
The Irish scored twice in the top of the first and never relinquished the lead in Metro Suburban Conference action. Landon Provost smacked a pair of hits, drove in a pair and scored. Caden Martin also had two hits and drove in a run while Jaxson Roberts had two hits and two runs. Mason McCue doubled in two runs and scored. Deuce Allaway allowed an earned run on three hits to earn the win.
Manteno 7, Wilmington 6
Jacob Fitak had a two-run homerun and a two-RBI single to help lead the Panthers at the plate. Brandon White added three hits for an RBI. Grant DeRose went 2-for-3 with a run scored. White also tossed two innings of relief action, giving up zero hits with three strikeouts.
No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.
Beecher 9, St. Anne-Donovan 0
Beecher improved to 17-6 overall with a shutout win over the Cardinals. David Arroyo contributed a single and a double for two RBIs and a run scored to lead the Bobcats at the plate. Trevor Stout recorded a double and a drawn walk for an RBI and a run scored. Cameron Paulmeier went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Stout also claimed the victory on the bump in a complete game effort, giving up five hits and zero runs with 12 strikeouts.
Anthony Blake, Jesse Shell, Jacob Onnen, Michael Savoie, and Carter Ponton had one hit each to collectively lead the Cardinals at the plate.
SOFTBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 6, Stagg 4
Kiersten Martin went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Boilermakers at the plate. Natalie Johnson had a two RBI single. Libby Spaulding contributed a double and a single. Spaulding also claimed the victory within the circle, giving up five hits and four runs (three earned) with seven punch outs over a complete game effort.
Momence 12, Grant Park 11 (5 innings)
Sydnee VanSwol went 3-for-4 and helped drive in the game-winning RBI off a single in the bottom of the fifth to help lead the Redskins. Lexi Hamman had three hits for an RBI and two runs scored. Kaylee VanSwol tallied three runs scored off two hits, including a double. Aubrey Ogibovic earned the win on the mound, giving up 12 hits and six earned runs in a complete game effort.
No individual stats were available for the Dragons.
Momence 13, Grant Park 3 (4 innings)
Sydnee VanSwol went 3-for-3 with a team-high four RBIs and three runs scored to lead the Redskins' offense. Aubrey Ogibovic had two hits for an RBI and two runs scored. Lexi Hamman grabbed the win on the bump, giving up three hits and three runs (two earned) over three innings pitched.
No individual stats were available for the Dragons.
Central 22, St. Anne 4 (6 innings)
Audra Prairie went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Comets' offense. Alana Gray drove in four runs off two singles. Emma Skeen went 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Prairie claimed the win within the circle, giving up zero hits and three runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts over four innings of work.
Amaya Stevens went 1-for-3 with an RBI single to help total the only Cardinals hit on the evening.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Beecher 0
Kamryn Koontz and Kylie Cook each went 1-for-3 with singles to lead the Bobcats.
Milford 13, Chrisman 2 (5 innings)
Abby Storm smacked a double and a triple for five RBIs to lead the Bearcats with the sticks. Brynlee Wright drove in two runs off two hits. Lydia Perez went 2-for-2 with an RBI. Stephanie Sterrenberg picked up the win on the mound, giving up two hits and two runs (one earned) with eight strikeouts over five innings.
Watseka 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0 (5 innings)
Allie Hoy went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Warriors. Caitlin Corzine drove in two runs off one hit while also claiming the win on the mound, surrendering seven hits and zero runs over five innings. Jasmine Essington went 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Parkland 15, KCC 7 (9 innings)
Drake Schrodt went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to lead the Cavaliers at the plate. Kyle Czarnecki and Anthony Sykes contributed one double each. Joey Humphrey and Owen Jackson chipped in one single apiece.
