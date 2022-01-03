GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 71, Bloom 31
Kankakee's Avery Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists to lead the Kays in their 40-point win in Southland Athletic Conference play. Nikkel Johnson finished three rebounds shy of a double-double with 12 points and seven rebounds. Jakia Autman pitched in eight points and one steal.
Beecher 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 39
Beecher improved to 7-8 overall and 6-0 in the River Valley Conference. Morgan McDermott poured in 20 points and six rebounds to lead the Bobcats. Abby Shepard notched 13 points and four assists. Rhiannon Saller contributed a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Addi Fair did most of the damage for GSW by scoring a team-high 24 points.
Coal City 41, Reed-Custer 35
Mackenzie Henline recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and one steal to lead the Coalers. Abby Gagliardo added a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with five points. Audrey Cooper snagged four of Coal City's five steals on the evening.
Sylvia Crater's 10 points and four rebounds led the Comets. Brooklyn Harding recorded eight points, five assists, and two rebounds.
Herscher 52, Streator 25
Herscher improved to 13-4 with a double-digit win over Streator. Macey Moore led the way with 18 points. Gwenyth Jackubowsku totaled 15 points, including an 8-for-8 performance from the free throw line. Faith Ward had 10 points.
Peotone 70, Manteno 44
Madi Schroder tallied a team-high 27 points to help lead Peotone to its 12th win of the season. Jenna Hunter added 16 points, which was one more point than teammate Mady Kibelkis.
Kylie Saathoff notched a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead Manteno. Chloee Boros chipped in 12 points while Grace Sundeen recorded eight points and four assists in her first varsity start.
Grant Park 42, Tri-Point 23
Grant Park improved to 11-4 and 6-1 in the River Valley Conference with the dominant victory over the Chargers. Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen also added a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Grace Fick and Dylan Marcotte tallied four points each.
No individual stats were available for Tri-Point.
Grace Christian 34, Central 28
Natalie Dalton scored a game-high 12 points to lead Grace Christian. Alexa Doty put in 10 points, which was four more points more than Ella Reynolds.
Gracie Schroeder scored eight points, including two made 3-pointers to lead Central. Emma Skeen had five points.
Fieldcrest 61, Dwight 22
Brooke Vigna nearly totaled half of Dwight's points with a team-high 10 points to lead the Trojans. Kassy Kodat added five points and Mikalah Bregin added four points.
