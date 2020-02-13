GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 78, Thornwood 72
The Kays improved to 27-4 thanks to a 28-point explosion in the fourth quarter, winning the de facto conference championship game in the process, as the two teams were tied atop the Southland Athletic Conference heading into Thursday's regular season finale.
Kankakee star Ambranette Storr shined yet again, this time scoring 30 points. Taylor Albertie poured in 17 points as well and Imani Williams who scored a double-double. She added 11 points and 17 rebounds to go along with 8 assists.
Watseka 35, Hoopeston 23
Watseka advanced to Friday's IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Regional Championship game by upending the host Cornjerkers.
Allie Hoy scored a team-high 11 points to help Watseka improve to 22-8 on the season. Kinzie Parsons added a near double-double, totaling 10 points and nine boards. Kennedy McTaggart also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
Praire Central 78, Herscher 18
Herscher concluded the season with a 14-17 record with the loss in the IHSA Class 2A Hoopeston Regional. No individual stats were available.
Lexington 63, Milford 34
The Bearcats' bid for back-to-back regional championships came up short in the IHSA Class 1A Lexington Regional Championship.
No stats were available for the Bearcats, who finished the season with a 19-10 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rich South 68, Bradley-Bourbonnais 66
Bradley-Bourbonnais fell to Rich South thanks to its first half struggles. The Boilers only scored 20 total first half points which led to their 12th loss of the season.
Gabe Renchen led the Boilers (14-12) with 24 points. Jason Hartsfield and Owen Freeman also chipped in. Freeman made his presence known in the paint, pouring in 16 points, meanwhile Hartsfield added 14 points.
