GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peoria Central 62, Kankakee 51
The Kays' stellar season finally came to an end in the IHSA Class 3A Rock Island Sectional Semifinals after scoring just 23 points in the second half.
Amber Storr led the Kays with 24 points, four rebounds, three steals and a block. Avery Jackson had 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Imani Williams had six points, 16 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and five steals.
Kankakee finished the season with a 28-5 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Joilet Cathoic 65, Beecher 46
The Bobcats bowed out in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional and finished the year with a 17-15 record.
No stats were available for this game.
