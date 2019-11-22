GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bobby Bolton Classic
Kankakee 75, Thornton Fractional South 31
Avery Jackson nearly outscored the Kays’ opposition on her own. The sophomore guard dropped 30 points and added five assists, five steals and three rebounds. Ambranette Storr finished just behind Jackson, tallying 28 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists and five steals.
Imani Williams had her third well-rounded game in as many contests, finishing with seven points, nine assists, eight rebounds and four steals. Sydney Ramsey added seven points, two assists and three steals.
Reed-Custer Fall Classic
Gardner-South Wilmington 42, Coal City 14
The Panthers improved to 3-0 and will take on the host Comets in the tournament’s championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
G-SW’s stifling defense held the Coalers to just two points in the first quarter and the Panthers took a comfortable 19-9 halftime lead behind Madelyn Storm, who scored nine of her game-high 14 points in the first two frames.
Kailynn Kavanaugh added nine points for the Panthers and Kylie Hawks scored eight points. Madison Emerson led the Coalers with four points.
Grant Park 40, St. Anne 10
Dragons freshman Delaney Panozzo was a force all night, finishing with 15 points to lead Grant Park to a comfortable win over its River Valley Conference rival.
Hadleigh Loitz added eight points and Kaiya Sellers had six points for the Dragons. Brooke Velduizen snagged 16 rebounds to go along with her seven points, while Micaelyn Benson had four points and nine boards.
No stats for St. Anne were available.
Timberwolf Tip-Off
Bismarck-Henning 42, Herscher 22
The Tigers fell behind in an early 13-3 hole and things sputtered from there in the 20-point loss Thursday.
Mya Johanson was the Tigers’ leading scorer with six points. Elise Kukuck and Haley Wagner scored five points apiece.
Milford 60, Cissna Park 29
The Bearcats got a splendid night from senior Kaylee Warren, who scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the first half to lead Milford to a rivalry game victory over the host Timberwolves.
Anna Hagan also scored in double-figures with 10 points for Milford, while Tiffany Schroeder and Abby Tovey had eight points apiece.
Kenadee Edelman and Mikayla Knake handled most of the load for the Timberwolves. Edelman splashed three 3-pointers and led Cissna Park with 12 points. Knake was just behind her with 10 points.
Watseka 47, Armstrong-Potomac 20
Natalie Schroeder drilled three 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Warriors scored more points in the opening quarter (22) than the Trojans scored over four quarters.
Schroeder finished with a game-high 16 points, all in the first half. Kennedy McTaggart had eight points. Kinzie Parsons and Teagan Cawthon added seven points each.
