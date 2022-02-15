GIRLS BASKETBALL
IHSA Class 3A Hillcrest Regional semifinals
Kankakee 67, Tinley Park 17
The Kays advanced to Thursday’s regional championship game against Hillcrest with a 50-point semifinal victory. Nikkel Johnson was unstoppable for the Kays, nearly doubling Tinley Park’s output on her own with 30 points. Avery Jackson added a dozen points and Brianna Snead scored nine points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 57, Andrew 51
BBCHS improved to 22-7 and finished the Southwest Suburban Conference Red Division with a perfect 8-0 record, making their first-ever SWSC Red title an outright one. Owen Freeman led the Boilermakers with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Kemp had 10 points and six rebounds. Mark Robinson contributed seven points and six rebounds.
Bishop McNamara 77, St. Edward 69 (2OT)
The Fightin’ Irish held off St. Edwards in the second overtime to clinch the Metro Suburban Conference outright. Frank Fouts scored 20 points to lead McNamara. Jaxson Provost scored 17 points, Alan Smith scored 16 points and Colton Provost scored 14 points.
Iroquois West 72, Cissna Park 58
Iroquois West clinched the Vermillion Valley Conference with a double-digit victory over the Timberwolves on Tuesday evening. The win also helped the Raiders set a school record in wins (24). Cannon Leonard led Iroquois West with 31 points and 14 rebounds. Sam McMillan had 12 points and five assists. Tyler Read chipped in 12 points.
Malaki Verkler scored a team-high 23 points to lead Cissna Park. Gavin Savoree added 21 points and Gabe Bohlmann had eight points.
Tri-Point 71, Illinois Lutheran 61
Connor Cardenas poured in 26 points to lead the Chargers. Ayden McNeil added 16 points, which was five more points than teammate Dominic Carrera. Bobby Mogged had 10 points.
Milford 48, Watseka 42
Milford’s six-point victory over the Warriors helped head coach David Caldwell notch his 400th career victory. Will Teig scored 14 points to lead the Bearcats. Nick Warren had 10 points and Sawyer Laffoon contributed six points.
Braiden Walwer finished with 19 points to lead Watseka. Jordan Schroeder scored 16 points and Hunter Meyer tallied five points.
Wilmington 61, Peotone 48
Tysen Meents scored a team-high 25 points to lead the Wildcats. Ryder Meents added 19 points.
Mason Kibelkis dropped 25 points to lead the Blue Devils. Miles Heflin had eight points.
Grace Christian 55, Donovan 41
Zach McGuirt totaled 27 points to lead the Crusaders. Tyler Bowen, Adam Rauwolf, and Miles Schaafsma totaled eight points apiece.
No individual stats were available for Donovan.
Central 60, Grant Park 51
Luke Shoven led the Comets with 15 points, followed by teammates Nick Krueger (nine points), Carson Turner (eight points), and Michael Hess (eight points).
Sawyer Loitz scored 17 points to lead the Dragons. John Kveck had 13 points and Rylan Heldt chipped in nine points on three made 3-pointers.
Reed-Custer 65, Streator 43
Lucas Foote shot 10-of-17 and 6-of-9 from the free throw line to total a team-high 26 points for the Comets. Eddie Gad finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Wes Shats had eight points and five rebounds as the Comets became the first team to hand Streator a loss in the Illinois Central Eight Conference this season.
Dwight 78, Lowpoint-Washburn 52
Connor Telford’s 19 points led the Trojans. Wyatt Thompson added 15 points and London Brown chipped in 10 points.
Herscher 46, Manteno 38
Carson Splear and Trey Schwarzkopf totaled 10 points apiece to lead the Tigers. Cody Lunsford had nine points and Joe Holohan finished with eight points.
No individual stats were available for Manteno.
