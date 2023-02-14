Basketball File Art 2

Basketball in Hoop

 Ryan McVay

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 3A Chicago Agricultural Science Regional semifinals: (4)Kankakee 61,(15)Thornridge 24

Kankakee advanced to the regional championship against Evergreen Park at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Chicago Agricultural Science. The Kays had five players total double-digit scoring. Nikkel Johnson led Kankakee with 14 points, followed by teammates Taleah Turner (13 points), Kanai Jackson (12 points), Morgan Baptist (10 points) and Benkawasha Stroud (10 points). 

