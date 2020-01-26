BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 71, Prosser 40
The Kay's improved to 16-2 on the year after another stellar performance against Prosser in the Chops Billinger Shootout at Whitney Young.
Lavell McIntosh led the way with a double-double, scoring 20 points while adding 12 rebounds. Deylon Johnson followed suit with 19 points of his own and dished out a team-high six assists.
Judah Christian 61, Milford 47
Luke McCabe (12 points) led the way for Milford. Tanner Sobkoviak and Nick Allen each contributed 11 points each to tie for second most for Milford's tough loss.
Momence 55, Grant Park 46
Down 14 in the second half, Moment rallied back down the stretch thanks to Jasper Jones who dropped 20 points. Johnnie Williams also finished in double-digits, pouring in 11 points.
Grant Park finished with three double-digit scorers on Saturday night.Ryan Dublin (13 points), Troy Williams (12 points), Andrew Full (11 points) all led the way for the Dragons in its tough loss.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grace Christian 42, Grant Park 16
The Dragons were bested by Grace Christian from the opening tip. Micaelyn Benson finished as the top scorer for Grant Park, totaling 8 points and 9 rebounds. Hadliegh Loitz added 6 points to round out the top-two scores for the Dragons.
BOYS SWIMMING
Evergreen Park Invite (Bradley-Bourbonnais)
Bradley-Bourbonnais came in third-place out of 13 teams with 163 team points in the Evergreen Park Invite swim meet.
Ben Norman Led the way for Bradley-Bourbonnais, getting first-place in the 100-yard Backstroke with a time of 50.50 seconds.
