Soccer File Art
Daily Journal/David Volden

(Thursday) BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 3, Andrew 1

Kankakee claimed a two-goal victory over Andrew on its senior night. Ricardo Cruz totaled two scores to help lead the Kays. Patto Cruz added one goal and an assist. Humberto Baez chipped in one assist and goalkeeper Kevin Quinones grabbed four saves.

Recommended for you