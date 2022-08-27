Soccer File Art
Daily Journal/David Volden

THURSDAY BOYS SOCCER

Kankakee 10, Coal City 0

Kankakee opened its home season with a 10-0 shutout victory against the Coalers. Ricardo Cruz tallied a hat-trick with an assist to lead the Kays. Humberto Baez added two scores while Alexis Cruz totaled two goals and an assist. Bladmir Lopez, Antonio Campos, Luis Varela-Canales each had goals. Carolos Lopez chipped in with three assists.

