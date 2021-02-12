FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 65, Rich Township 58
The Kays hit the hardwood for the first time since advancing to the IHSA Class 3A Sweet Sixteen last season and kept along with where they ended last season.
Wille Strickland led Kankakee with 16 points. Amarion Osbourne had 14 points on a perfect 5-for-5 night from the field. Rashard Harris finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Bolingbrook 69, Bradley-Bourbonnais 54
The Boilermakers led early on and were down just four at halftime before Bolingbrook exploded for 27 points in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Owen Freeman led the Boilers with 16 points. Mark Robinson had 12 points and Issaiah Davis added 11 points.
Wilmington 54, Manteno 46
The Wildcats opened the season with their second win in as many games after a hard-fought Illinois Central Eight Conference battle with Manteno.
Ben Kreitz had 21 points to lead the Wildcats and Tysen Meents added 16 points of his own to give the pair almost 70 percent of Wilmington’s offense. Liam Bivona led Manteno with 19 points and was the only Panther in double-figures.
St. Anne 34, Donovan 29
The short-handed Cardinals were given a stiff test from one of the River Valley Conference’s best kept secrets but were ultimately able to open the season with a five-point win in a defensive slugfest.
EJ Hayes led the Cardinals with 13 points. Jayvon Justice had 8 points and Adrian Chagoya had 7 points.
Andy Onnen led Donovan with 11 points and six rebounds. Brodi Winge had 5 points and five boards.
Iroquois West 66, Dwight 39
The Raiders were sharp from the opening tip, scoring more in the first quarter (18 points) than the allowed in the entire first half from the Trojans (16).
Ryan Tilstra had 22 points to lead the Raiders. Jack McMillan had 12 points and Cannon Leonard added 10 points as 10 different Iroquois West players scored at least one point.
Brandon Ceylor had a game-high 23 points in defeat. Isaac Telford added 10 points.
Streator 65, Reed-Custer 49
The Comets led by a point after the first quarter but surrendered that lead early and never got it back.
Jake McPherson and Lucas Foote had 18 points apiece for the Comets. McPherson added seven boards, three assists and a steal. Foote had six boards, three assists and a steal.
Lisle 51, Herscher 50 (OT)
The Tigers’ hearts were broken when the Lions took the lead with a free-throw with half a second left in the overtime period.
Camden Berns hit five 3-pointers and led the Tigers with 17 points. Logan Lunsford and Trey Schwarzkopf had 8 points each.
Oakwood 56, Milford 50
The Bearcats faced arguably their stiffest Vermilion Valley Conference competition they’ll see all year Friday and came up a few baskets short.
Trey Totheroh led Milford with 16 points. Luke McCabe had 14 points and Trace Fleming added 13 points.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54, Momence 51
Momence took a 36-34 lead to the fourth quarter where the Panthers took over just enough to secure a three-point victory.
James Stevenson Jr., led Momence with 12 points. Johnnie Williams, Jaden Walls and McShun Walls each had 10 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 73, Grace Christian 32
The Panthers picked up a much needed win Friday night after jolting out to an 18-5 lead in the opening frame and throwing it in cruise control from there.
Chris Bexson led the Panthers with 25 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Connor Steichen added 22 points and six boards.
Zach McGuirt had 25 points for the Crusaders.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ACSI Tournament (Trinity)
The Eagles went 2-0 Friday in the American Christian Schools International Tournament to advance to Saturday’s title game.
They opened the day with a 43-6 win over Families of Faith. Veronica Harwood more than doubled FOF herself with 13 points and seven rebounds. Keyo Santanawit added 6 points and nine boards.
In the nightcap the Eagles earned a 59-41 win over Algona Christian. Harwood recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Sara Haller had 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals.
THURSDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL
Watseka 52, Donovan 38
The Warriors were given all they could handle for the better part of three quarters before ultimately prevailing by double-digits.
Conner Curry had 11 points to lead Watseka. Brayden Haines was also in double-figures with 10 points.
Andy Onnen had a game-high 13 points in defeat for the Wildcats.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dwight 54, Iroquois West 44
Kayla Kodat became the first Trojan to join the 1,000 career point club in more than a decade Thursday when she went for a game-high 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists and six steals. Kassy Kodat was also in double-figures with 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Shelby Johnson had nearly half of the Raiders’ offensive output with 20 points.
Grant Park 61, Grace Christian 35
Delaney Panozzo had 22 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead the Dragons to their first win of the season. Brooke Veldhuizen added 16 points, six rebounds and eight steals.
No stats were reported for Grace Christian.
Gardner-South Wilmington 56, Donovan 37
The Panthers got balanced scoring from their leaders with three scorers in double-figures Thursday. Kylie Hawks led the way with 18 points while Abby Beck and Addi Fair had 10 points apiece.
Ashilee Boyajean led Donovan with 8 points.
Peotone 57, Coal City 19
The Blue Devils dominated defensively, blanking the Coalers in the opening quarter while putting up 24 points themselves, setting the tone for the rest of the night.
Mady Kibelkis had 16 points and four rebounds to lead Peotone. Madi Schroeder had 11 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals.
Magan Planeta led the Coalers with 7 points.
Reed-Custer 39, Streator 37
The Comets had a battle on their hands Thursday and escaped victorious after a Daniele Cherry 3-pointer gave them a lead in the closing moments.
Cherry led the Comets with 15 points and five steals. Brooklyn Harding added 8 points and four steals.
Central 45, Cissna Park 33
The Comets trailed by a dozen at halftime before a furious second-half rally gave them a win by the same margin.
Natalie Prairie had a game-high 20 points for Central. Kamryn Grice added 7 points and Jillian Baker had 6 points.
Mikayla Knake had 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal for Cissna Park.
Manteno 39, Wilmington 25
The Panthers had one of their most impressive halves of the coach Bethany Stritar era when they scored 31 of their 39 points in the second half Thursday.
Kylie Saathoff had 12 points and seven rebounds to lead Manteno. Ashtyn Wischnowski added 9 points.
Anna Liaromatis led Wilmington with 8 points.
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Lockport 107, Bradley-Bourbonnais 74
The Boilermakers won seven of 13 events at the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Natatorium.
Isaiah Swilley won the diving portion of the event with a season-best score of 218.40 points for his six dives. Ben McDorman, Jake Lehman, Zach Scheiwiller and Ethan Smith took home the 200-yard medley (1:46.89) and the 200-yard freestyle relay (1:34.59).
Lehman won the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.83) and the 500-yard freestyle with a time of five minutes and 37.99 seconds. McDorman added individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke as well.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Lincoln-Way East 8, Bradley-Bourbonnais 7
The Boilermakers were impressive Thursday night but came up just short against the cream of the SouthWest Suburban Conference crop.
Mary Henderson, Desiree Moore, Gretchen Gray, Anna Hammes and Bri Winn all earned singles wins. Henderson and Gray won in doubles action, as did Moore and Gianna Randazzo.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Olivet Nazarene University 3, Saint Ambrose 0
Becca Bell led ONU with a team-high 12 kills and one dig. Three players – Janelle Skinner, Katarina Nikolic and Kaitlyn McMahan – notched 11 digs and Carleigh Johnson added 10 more (digs).
