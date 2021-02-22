BOYS BASKETBALL
(8) Kankakee 46, Thornton 36
The Kays, ranked eighth in the IHSA Class 3A Associated Press poll, made one of the biggest impressions of the state's early season Monday with a road win at Thornton.
Amarion Osbourne and Rashard Harris had 13 points apiece to lead the Kays. Joeron Hill added 11 points and Willie Strickland gave the 2-0 Kays 9 points and nine rebounds.
Central 50, Milford 46
The Comets kept their momentum after picking up a hard-fought nonconference win over the Bearcats Monday.
Jacob Shoven continued his terrific start with 23 more points Monday to lead Central. Nick Krueger added 12 points.
Trace Fleming led Milford with 13 points. Trey Totheroh and Luke McCabe each added 11 points.
Fieldcrest 69, Dwight 41
A dominant second quarter saw Fieldcrest take a commanding lead that the Trojans couldn't pick at over the final two frames.
Isaac Telford led the Trojans with 12 points. Wyatt Thompson scored 8 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 55, Dwight 50
The Trojans found themselves on the wrong side of a classic Sangamon Valley Conference grinder Monday night.
Kayla Kodat continued to make her case for all-state consideration with 29 points and eight steals. Kassy Kodat posted a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Lisle 52, Peotone 47
The Blue Devils kept pace with Lisle for all four quarters Monday but couldn't overcome their narrow margin on the road.
Mady Kibelkis had 12 points and seven rebounds. Danielle Piper scored 11 points and Lauren Hamann gave the Blue Devils 8 points and nine rebounds.
Beecher 48, Donovan 18
The Bobcats bounced back from a weekend loss at McNamara with a brilliant performance in River Valley Conference action Monday.
Abby Shepard led Beecher with 17 points, four rebounds, two assists and six steals. Morgan McDermott had 11 points, six boards, an assist, four steals and two blocks.
Paiton Lareau had 11 points to lead Donovan.
Tri-Point 30, Grant Park 29
The Chargers picked up a nice RVC victory against a young-but-talented Dragons squad Monday night.
Ellenie Dyrby led Tri-Point with 12 points. Lanie Woods chipped in 7 points.
Delaney Panozzo and Brooke Veldhuizen each had 12 points for the Dragons, with Veldhuizen adding 10 rebounds and Panozzo hauling in six of her own.
Gardner-South Wilmington 59, Grace Christian 18
The Panthers fired on all cylinders for four quarters Monday night in RVC play.
Kylie Hawks had 14 points for the Panthers, who got 12 points from Abby Beck and 8 points apiece from Grace Halpin and Claire Hennessy.
Meredith Sanford led the Crusaders with 11 points.
Watseka 51, Momence 13
The Warriors improved to 7-0 with a resounding SVC victory against winless Momence Monday.
Kinzie Parsons equaled Momence's output with 13 points herself. Natalie Schroeder scored 11 points as nine Warriors scored.
Savanna Huddleston led Momence with 8 points.
Iroquois West 37, Cissna Park 34 (OT)
The Raiders had their hands full but escaped the Timberwolves with a momentous victory in the SVC.
Shelby Johnson had a game-high 15 points for Iroquois West. Shea Small had 10 points.
Kenadee Edelman had 10 points and five steals for Cissna Park. Addison Seggebruch had 7 points and five rebounds.
Streator 58, Manteno 29
Had Streator not had Natalie Haynes, Monday's Illinois Central Eight matchup would have been close, but the Panthers just couldn't stop Haynes, who had 29 points on the night.
Katherine Gaffney had 16 points and eight rebounds and was the lone Panther to record more than one field goal.
Coal City 33, Wilmington 24
The Coalers tightened the screws defensively and out-grinded the Wildcats in a defensive struggle.
Colleen Feeney went for 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the Coalers. Meghan Onsen added 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
No stats were reported for Wilmington.
