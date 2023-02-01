BOYS BASKETBALL
Bloom 57, Kankakee 54
For most part of all season Kankakee has been able to handle its business on the court when it comes to taking care of the basketball.
Coming into Tuesday’s road matchup against Bloom with an 18-6 record while riding a four-game winning streak the Kays knew they’d have avoid turnovers at all costs against a talented Blazing Trojan squad in order to keep pace with them at the top of the Southland Athletic Conference in Tuesday’s meeting in Chicago Heights that pitted the two teams tied atop the conference against one another.
For the better part of three quarters Kankakee was able to hold strong before allowing multiple turnovers in the final frame, which afforded Bloom to comeback and erase a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to help best the Kays 57-54 to remain atop of the Southland.
The Kays fell to 18-7 (6-2) while the Blazing Trojans improved to 15-7 (7-1).
“We some mistakes with some untimely turnovers that turned into points for Bloom in that fourth quarter,” Kankakee head coach Chris Pickett said. “So you take that and combine it with some bad shots that led to long rebounds and breakouts for them.
“We did a good against Bloom in the half court, but transition buckets were the difference in the game, and a lot of that came off our own mistakes.”
The fourth quarter letdown was something Kankakee didn’t expect to happen given how good it played between the second and third quarters after taking a 15-13 deficit in the opening frame. Between the second and third quarters, the Kays went on to outscore Bloom 32-20, including a 15-7 run in the second.
“That was a team effort,” Pickett said. “...In the second quarter we started to buckle down a little bit by stringing stops together.
“And if you do that, then you’ll always going to put yourself in position to get a lead and that’s exactly what we did,” he added. “We didn’t turn the ball over in the second quarter and we got defensive stops and that’s usually a pretty good formula for success.”
Although Kankakee let Tuesday’s game slip away late the Kays still remain in prime position to win the Southland if they can take care of business down the stretch. Kankakee has three more conference games — Thornwood, at Crete-Monee and Rich Township — before its rematch against the Blazing Trojans on Feb. 16 at 7:30 p.m. at home to conclude the regular season, where the Southland title could very well be on the line.
“We should have won that game, but we gave it away,” Pickett said. “It’s our seventh loss and it’s probably the fifth one we gave away.
“So we have to do a better job,” he added. “If we handle our next three conference games then we will set ourself up for the rematch and so that’s our goal.”
Larenz Walters helped pace the Kays with 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. CaRon Johnson added nine points, two assists and one steal. Naz Hill finished with eight points, five rebounds and one assist. Javon Logan, Geral Halbert and Eli Stipp chipped in six points apiece.
Herscher 52, Wilmington 49, OT
Brock Wenzelman led Herscher with 16 points. Blake Ritsema added 11 points and Alec Draper and Austin Buckley each had nine points.
Ryder Meents recorded 20 points, two rebounds and two assists to help pace the Wildcats. Reid Juster tallied five points, eight rebounds and six assists. Joey Cortese, Kyle Farrell and Ryan Nelson chipped in six points apiece.
Momence 61, Donovan 31
James Stevenson Jr. tallied 11 points and nine rebounds to help lead Momence. Kud’de Bertram added nine points and Jevon Sneed had eight points.
Griffen Walters helped pace the Wildcats with a team-high eight points. Blake Bard scored six points and Ty Miller had four points.
Bishop McNamara 94, Grant Park 74
Jaxson Provost poured in 29 points to help lead the Fightin’ Irish to a 20-5 record. Robert Hutson finished with 19 points and Isaiah Davis contributed 16 points.
Brock Brown scored 22 points, including five made 3-pointers to help pace the Dragons. John Kveck added 21 points and Blake Brown had 11 points. Rylan Heldt chipped in nine points.
Milford 76, Cissna Park 36
Adin Portwood scored a game-high 24 points to help lead the Bearcats. Sawyer Laffoon contributed 19 points and R.J. Mann chipped in 11 points.
Seth Walder tallied 11 points to help pace the Timberwolves. Gavin Spitz and Aiden Richards had six points apiece.
Iroquois West 58, Hoopeston 50
Iroquois West improved its record to 18-5 with a comeback win against Hoopeston. Cannon Leonard recorded a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Kyler Meents tallied 17 points and Sam McMillan finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Tyler Read had six points and seven rebounds.
Armstrong 51, Watseka 50
Watseka’s one-point loss to Armstrong came off a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Dane Martin helped pace the Warriors with 17 points, followed by teammates Hagen Hoy (15 points) and Quinn Starkey (eight points).
St. Thomas More 63, Central 46
Jayce Meier helped pace the Comets with a team-high 15 points. Caleb Meister scored six points and Luke Shoven had five points.
Chesterton Academy 68, Trinity 47
Chesterton Academy snapped Trinity’s 11-game win streak to drop the Eagles to 16-4 on the season. Jesse Jakresky helped pace Trinity with a team-high 20 points.
Lisle 68, Manteno 42
Ray Lee and Matt Regan each helped pace the Panthers with nine points apiece. Porter Chandler scored seven points, which was one more point than teammates Trey Malone and Aidan Dotson.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop McNamara 58, Elmwood Park 31
Trinity Davis led the Irish with 21 points, three assists and five steals. Kendell Lade added 19 points and five rebounds. Caley Strahan had six points, six assists and five rebounds. Natalie Prairie chipped in five points, five rebounds, three assists and four steals.
