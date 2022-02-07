GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 41, Rich Township 29
The Kays celebrated their senior night with a double-digit victory in the Southland Athletic Conference to improve to 11-12 on the year and 6-3 in the conference.
After taking a 23-17 lead into halftime, the Kays used a brilliant defensive second half, including holding the Raptors to just three points in the third quarter, to run away with things in the second half.
"What we hang our hat on is the 29 points we held them to," Kays coach Kurt Weigt said. "The kids did a nice job with the scouting report, and we made some adjustments to a couple players who got hot and shut them off, especially in the third quarter."
Avery Jackson's 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and an assist to lead the Kays on her senior night. She is one of three seniors who were honored Monday, along with Brianna Snead (seven points, one assist) and Sydney Ramsey (one point, four rebounds, one steal). All three seniors are wrapping up their fourth season playing varsity basketball at Kankakee.
"At the end of the night we got together and some of the younger kids did some things for [the seniors]," Weight said. "Those three passed on some words of wisdom to the younger girls … that sort of stuff was really good for younger kids and it's a great group of senior girls."
Sophomore Nikkel Johnson recorded a double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Bishop McNamara 36, Chicago Christian 23
The Fightin' Irish earned a healthy Metro Suburban Conference win in their regular season finale to improve their record to 11-16 (8-4). Tessa DiPietra led McNamara with 11 points, three steals and three rebounds. Mallory O'Connor had seven points, nine boards and two blocks. Lia Coy scored six points and Camille Kuntz added five points and four steals.
Tri-Point 50, Grant Park 47
Lainey Bertrand led the Chargers with 12 points. Kaide Hummel and Kyra Cathcart added nine points each. Melina Schuette chipped in eight points.
Delaney Panozzo notched another double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen hauled in 13 rebounds to go along with 15 points.
Beecher 66, Gardner-South Wilmington 35
Beecher shot 67% (23-of-34) in the paint to help best GSW by double-digits. Abby Shepard led the Bobcats with 18 points, four assists, and two steals. Morgan McDermott and Rhiannon Saller chipped in 17 points each.
Addison Fair poured in 25 points to lead the Panthers.
Coal City 42, Lisle 40
Mia Ferrias led the Coalers with a team-high 19 points. Abby Gagliardo added seven points and a team-high nine rebounds. Mackenzie Henline contributed six rebounds, four points, and four steals.
Herscher 46, Manteno 29
Herscher improved to 23-7 overall this season. Mia Ruder scored 16 points, including four made 3-pointers to lead the Tigers. Macey Moore had nine points, which was one more point than teammate Gwenyth Jackubowski.
Kylie Saathoff secured her ninth double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Panthers. Mia Robbin had five points and four rebounds. Katherine Gaffney finished with five rebounds and four points.
Reed-Custer 42, Streator 33
Mya Beard's 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists led the Comets. Brooklyn Hardin scored seven points and Emily Lochner and Kaylee Tribble each had six points.
Peotone 62, Wilmington 29
Mady Kibelkis helped the Blue Devils notch their 23rd win of the season by totaling 20 points and six rebounds. Madi Schroeder added 13 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Jenna Hunter chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
No individual stats were available for Wilmington.
Ridgeview 48, Milford 29
Hunter Mowrey recorded eight points and four rebounds to lead the Bearcats on their senior night. Brynlee Wright had six points and four rebounds. Abby Tovey finished with six points and three assists.
Seneca 53, Dwight 28
Kassy Kodat led Dwight in scoring with a team-high eight points. Njomza Asllani had seven points and Lilly Duffy finished with five points.
Central 40, Grace Christian 34
Central extend its winning streak to six games with a victory over the Crusaders. Alan Gray led the Comets with 23 points. Gracie Schroeder added 10 points.
No individual stats were available for Grace Christian.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 74, Rich Township 65
For the second time this season, Nate Hill had the game of his life in front of the home crowd, setting a new career high with 37 points in Monday's Southland Athletic Conference victory that saw the Kays improve to 18-6 (7-2) on the season.
"Nate got into a groove,' Kays coach Chris Pickett said. "He started out slow with some turnovers and we had to sit him down so he could regroup.
"After he came back in he was more efficient, played smarter and played through that stretch," Pickett added of his senior guard. "He was able to get in transition and the game started to come together for him."
Hill added five rebounds, two assists and two steals to his 37 points, which came on an insane 16 for 21 night from the field. Naz Hill added 13 points, three rebounds, two steals and a block. Pierre Allen had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and six steals.
Monday was the first of three games against winning Southland teams on the Kays' schedule this week, which will be followed by a trip to Thornwood Friday evening and a home meeting with Bloom Saturday afternoon.
With such a busy week, Pickett said the Kays have to take it a day at a time, something they certainly did Monday.
"When you're in a situation like this it's easy to look ahead, but our conference is too good for us to do that," Pickett said. "The message was to take it game-by-game because people give us their best punch with the success we've been having.
"We got a good punch tonight from Rich, but playing home in front of the home crowd, that emotion and physicality allowed us to pull it out."
Trinity 63, Portage Christian 40
Clay Gadbois tallied 23 points, five rebounds, four steals, and four assists to lead the Eagles. Carter Stoltz had nine points.
Dwight 52, Woodland 31
Dwight secured its fifth-straight win with a double-digit victory over Woodland. Jeremy Kapper led the Trojans with 14 points, followed by teammates Wyatt Thompson (13) and Landen Brown (eight).
Donovan 57, Illinois Lutheran 55
Jesse Shell led Donovan with 19 points and six rebounds. Weston Lareau notched 16 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Dalton Anderson had 11 points and three steals.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
KCC 68, College of Lake County 52
Hayley Diveley totaled 11 points, three rebounds, and two assists to lead the Cavaliers. Jaida Sherrod had nine points and six rebounds. Mae Graffeo tallied eight points and three assists.
