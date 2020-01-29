BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 57, Rich East 56
The Kays held off the Rockets' upset bid and improved to 17-2 by bouncing back from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Lavell McIntosh had 12 points and nine rebounds to lead the Kays. Aaryon Pore and Rashard Harris each added 10 points.
Coal City 59, Manteno 47
After both teams were tied at 12 through a quarter, the Coalers outscored Manteno 33-18 over the middle two quarters to avenge their early-season loss and improve to 13-9 on the season.
Jarod Garrelts led the Coalers with 17 points. Jack Bunton was also in double-figures with 14 points and Austin Pullara and Kyle Burch each scored nine points.
Manteno (13-9) was led by Carson Monk's 11 points. A.J. Gilliam and Alex Hupe each scored seven points as the Panthers were without point guard Trevor Moisant (illness).
Plainfield Central 80, Bradley-Bourbonnais 62
The Boilers' midseason funk continued in Plainfield Tuesday, where they couldn't make up a 22-6 run they allowed in the second quarter.
Gabe Renchen led the Boilers with 19 points. Owen Freeman had 13 points and T Sykes added 11 points as the Boilers fell to 10-10 on the season.
Wilmington 55, Herscher 52
Down by six points with two minutes remaining, the Wildcats (8-12) got back-to-back 3-pointers from Danny Sanders and Tysen Meents to get back in an Illinois Central Eight Conference contest they eventually pulled off.
Meents led all scorers with 21 points. Ben Kreitz added 15 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Trey Shaw also scored 15 points to go along with six rebounds and five steals.
Jack Holohan's 15 points led the Tigers. Cody Lunsford scored 11 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Illinois Lutheran 24
The Panthers saw their record improve to 12-10 with a no-doubter over the Chargers Tuesday night.
Nate Wise had 11 points and eight rebounds to lead G-SW. Chris Bexson had 10 points, two rebounds and five assists. Chris Ruiz also scored 10 points and dished a pair of dimes.
Milford 51, Salt Fork 46
Tanner Sobkoviak was locked in for the Bearcats, dropping a game-high 23 points as Milford improved to 15-6 on the season.
Trey Totheroh added 12 points. Luke McCabe and Nick Allen each scored eight points.
Iroquois West 53, South Newton 20
Ryan Tilstra drilled five 3-pointers and outscored the opposition on his own with 23 points to help move the Raiders to 8-12 on the year.
Freshman center Cannon Leonard added 10 points and Jack McMillan scored six points, as eight Raiders in all recorded at least one bucket.
Danville 81, Watseka 50
The Warriors were looking good early on, leading 13-12 after a quarter, before quickly falling behind in the second and never regaining their footing to fall to 11-10.
Conner Curry led the Warriors with 14 points. Drew Wittenborn had 11 points and Maddux Rigsby added seven points.
Lisle 54, Reed-Custer 32
The Comets held an early 9-6 lead before they were outscored in each of the final three quarters and fell to 9-15 on the year.
Jacob Heisner led the Comets with nine points, eight rebounds, an assist and three blocks. Gage Stamm had eight points, nine rebounds, an assist and a block. Blake Foster also scored eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 54, Manteno 21
GSW improves to 23-2 overall thanks to Abby Beck, who poured in 26 points to lead the Panthers. Kaitlynn Kavanaugh added 11 points and Mya Anderson rounded out the top-three scorers for G-SW with 9 points.
Manteno (6-19) struggled to score all night, especially in the first half where they totaled just seven points. Kenna Selk led the way for Panthers, scoring nine points.
Reed-Custer 74, Dwight 26
One night after using their defense to top Peotone, the Comets used a lethal night from the 3-point line to win their ninth game in a row and improve to 19-9, shooting 14-for-35 (40 percent) from the 3-point line.
Daniele Cherry hit five of those 3-pointers and scored a game-high 16 points. Jaden Christian had 15 points, six rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Abrey Ricketts had an efficient 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting, including a 3-for-4 night behind the arc.
Kayla Kodat led the Trojans (9-11) with 11 points and five rebounds.
Danville 57, Watseka 53
The Warriors had a slow offensive start with just three points in the first quarter and never could catch back up, falling to 19-7 in the process.
Natalie Schroeder led the Warriors with 19 points. Kinzie Parsons had 13 points and eight rebounds. Kennedy McTaggart added seven points and 12 boards.
Milford 56, South Newton 36
Kaylee Warren continued her hot streak with a game-high 24 points to help the Bearcats improve to 17-7 with a 20-point win Tuesday.
Abby Tovey added nine points and Maya McEwen scored six points.
