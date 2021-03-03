BOYS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 48, Thornridge 33
Rashard Harris led the Kays for the second-straight night with 15 points and six rebounds. Willie Strickland added 10 points and six rebounds as the Kays improved to 8-0 and 7-0 in the Southland Athletic Conference, where they currently sit in first place.
Lincoln-Way East 62, Bradley-Bourbonnais 55
Isiah Davis scored 18 points to lead the Boilermakers in a tough loss to a daunting Griffins squad. Owen Freeman had 16 points and Mark Robinson added 10 points.
Dwight 62, Flanagan 52
Isaac Telford poured in 22 points to lead the Trojans, six more than teammate Brandon Ceylor. Jeremy Kapper and Wyatt Thompson each added eight points.
Bismarck-Henning 55, Milford 41
Luke McCabe and Will Teig totaled 11 points each to lead Milford. Trey Totheroh hit three triples for 9 points and Nick Warren added 10 rebounds.
Iroquois West 56, Herscher 42
Jack McMillan scored 13 of his game-high 25 points in the third quarter to help the Raiders pull away early against Herscher. Ryan Tilstra chipped in another 10 points.
Tyler Murray made his presence known for Herscher with a team-high 14 points. Logan Lunsford scored 9 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 60, Thornridge 14
The Kays were nothing short of dominant in their victory over Thornridge. Every single player on the roster got at least one bucket to help Kankakee improve to 6-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference. Sydney Ramsey and Avery Jackson each led the team with 14 points.
Beecher 65, Tri-Point 34
The Bobcats moved to 5-0 in the River Valley Conference with a running clock rout Wednesday.
Abby Shepard led Beecher with 22 points, six assists and four rebounds. Morgan McDermott added a team-high three steals to go along with 12 points.
Ellenie Dyrby recorded 11 points to lead Tri-Point in its defeat.
Watseka 51, Armstrong-Potomac 36
The Warriors (13-0) remained perfect on the season after another double-digit victory on Wednesday evening.
Kenzie Parsons scored 12 of her team-high 15 points in the first half to lead Watseka. Allie Hoy popped off for another 13 points and Sydney McTaggart led the squad on the glass with nine rebounds.
Iroquois West 48, Cissna Park 44
Shelby Johnson exploded for 23 points to help the Raiders improve to 7-3 on the season. Mikayla Knake (16 points) and Emma Lopez (10 points) finished as the only two Timberwolves to score in double-figures.
Central 50, Milford 43
The Comets used a second-half surge where they outscored the Bearcats 28-20 in the final two frames to pick up the seven-point victory.
Kamryn Grice notched a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead Central. Jordan Lucht finished as the only Milford player in double-digit scoring with 10 points.
