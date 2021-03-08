BOYS BASKETBALL
No. 4 Kankakee 60, Thornridge 33
It was a night of celebration for the Kays, who gave coach Chris Pickett his 300th career victory and wrapped up the Southland Athletic Conference regular season title.
Rashard Harris had 20 points for the 10-0 Kays and Amarion Osborne added 13 points.
Reed-Custer 68, Peotone 57
The Blue Devils were the early leaders, taking a two-point lead after one, but the Comes took over and outscored Peotone 35-20 over the middle two quarters.
Jake McPherson's 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals led Reed-Custer. Dylan Garrelts added 18 points, six boards and an assist. Lucas Foote and Hayden Wollenzein each had 7 points.
Mason Kibelkis had a game-high 28 points for Peotone. Tristan Weglarz had 6 points.
Trinity 69, Parkview Christian 40
The Eagles ended their season with another no-doubt victory and a 19-5 record. Ben Green led Trinity with 27 points and eight assists, scoring his 1,000th career point in the process. Jesse Jaresky had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Ryan Palmer had 13 points in his final prep basketball game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Kankakee 77, Thornridge 6
The Kays put up one of the area's most dominant performances Monday and junior guard Avery Jackson earned an impressive accolade in the process when she scored her 1,000th point on a 3-pointer in the second quarter.
Jackson totaled 13 points, one behind Nikkel Johnson for the team lead. Aniya Lewis scored 12 points and Ty Hill had 11 points as all nine Kays had at least 5 points as the Kays won their seventh Southland Athletic Conference game in eight contests.
Bishop McNamara 45, Aurora Central Catholic 38
The Irish got a stellar outing from senior Claudia Dolliger, who poured in 23 points, nine rebounds and five steals to help the Irish improve to 7-8 on the season. Camille Kuntz added 9 points, three boards, three assists and five steals.
Peotone 38, Reed-Custer 34
The Blue Devils improved their Illinois Central Eight Conference record to 7-1 record after sweating out a battle with the Comets Monday. Mady Kibelkis led Peotone with 15 points and five boards. Mady Schroeder gave the Blue Devils 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Mallory Ashline had 5 points and 10 rebounds.
Maddie McPherson led the Comets with 9 points and seven rebounds. Abrey Ricketts had 4 points, four boards and six steals.
Beecher 39, Grant Park 36
The Dragons made their best run at an upset in River Valley Conference action but couldn't quite pull it off.
Delaney Panozzo led Grant Park with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Brooke Veldhuizen added 10 points and 16 boards and Kaiya Sellers had 6 points and seven steals.
No stats were reported for Beecher.
Tri-Point 51, Herscher 47
The Chargers were able to pull off a narrow nonconference win thanks in large part down the stretch to Kyra Cathcart, who made six free-throws in the final quarter and scored a game-high 19 points. Ellenie Dyrby had 14 points and Melina Schuette added 11 points.
Emelia Schafer led the Tigers with 17 points. Elise Kukuck scored 10 points and Hailey King added 8 points.
Donovan 45, Grace Christian 33
The Wildcats picked up an RVC victory in their final conference matchup of the season Monday. Paiton Lareau led Donovan with 17 points, eight rebounds, an assist and three steals. Sophie O'Brien went for 10 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Meredith Sanford led the Crusaders with 21 points, six rebounds, an assist and three steals. Natalie Dalton added 8 points, nine boards and five steals.
SANGAMON VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Watseka 60, Momence 29
The top seed of the tournament had little trouble in the first night of the final SVC girls basketball tournament, led by Natalie Schroeder's 16 points. Kennedy McTaggart added 16 points and 11 rebounds. Kinzie Parsons scored 10 points.
Alicia Cruz led Momence with 8 points.
Iroquois West 52, Dwight 29
The Raiders will meet Watseka in the semifinals after showing out as slight favorites in the tournament's four-five matchup. Nine Raiders scored, led by Shelby Johnson's 11 points. Ashton Miller had 9 points and Emma Lopez and Shea Small each added 8 points.
Nora Anderson led the Trojans with 8 points. Kassy Kodat, Nellie Rieke and Destine Drapeau each had 6 points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 51, Central 14
The Panthers hopped over from the River Valley Conference to take the final spot in the tournament and the third-seed, using it to knock off the Comets. Abby Beck's 16 points were a point higher than Addi Fair for the team lead. Kylie Hawks added 8 points.
Kamryn Grice had 5 points to lead Central.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 54, Cissna Park 31
The Panthers will meet P-B-L in the semifinals after the two-seed took care of business against the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park with 8 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Allison Wessels scored 7 points and Regan King scored 6 points.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Olivet 9, Concordia-Ann Arbor 1
The Tigers exploded for seven runs in the third inning to erase its one run deficit from the first inning.
Terry Daniels hit a two-run homerun to lead the balanced offensive attack of the Tigers, which totaled 10 hits in game one. Jacob Bulthuis, Jordan Veldman and Nathan Moonen finished with multiple hits each.
Tyler Guertin picked up the win after tossing four strong innings where he went on to give up just five hits, one run and two strikeouts.
Concordia-Ann Arbor 12, Olivet 3
Olivet couldn’t keep its hitting parade going in the second game of a doubleheader against the Cardinals.
Nathan Moonen finished as the only Tiger with multiple hits, going 2-for-3 with two singles and a run scored.
KCC 11, Sandburg 5
The Cavaliers made it four wins in their first five games with a thorough victory Monday evening. Matt Lelito earned the win after allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.
Peyton Williams was 2-for-3 at the dish with a double, two runs and three RBIs. Drake Schrodt also had a double as part of a two-hit effort to go with a run and two RBIs. Garrett Latoz also went 2-for-3 with a double, three runs and an RBI.
KCC 12, Shawnee 11 (Sunday)
The Cavliers walked it off Sunday on a sacrifice fly from Mark Miller that scored Ian Sanders. Josia Zamora homered, singled and drove in four. Sanders went 2-for-4 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Schrodt, Latoz, Jake Vera, Joey Humphrey and Keldon Tyson each had two hits apiece.
SATURDAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
No. 5 Marian 8, No. 14 Olivet 1
The Tigers never seemed to recover after giving up a grand slam in the first inning of play. Katie Marker knocked in the lone run for Olivet Nazarene with an RBI single in the second.
No. 5 Marian 6, No. 14 Olivet 4
The Tigers got as close as one run in the fourth inning before the Knights scored off RBI singles in the fifth and sixth innings to take it 6-4. Allie Davis led the Tigers with three hits and an RBI. Miranda Southall chipped in two hits and a drawn walk.
Kori Fricke took the loss on the bump, pitching 3.2 innings, giving up nine hits, four runs (two earned) and a walk.
