BASEBALL
Kankakee 12, Rich Township 2 (5 innings)
The Kays scored at least once in every inning, including three runs apiece in each of the first three, to begin the Southland Athletic Conference season unbeaten. Jacob Zubrys went the distance on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and seven strikeouts.
Camden Kearney and Chris Whalum each had two hits, with Kearney adding four RBIs and Whalum adding a run and RBI each. Jaeden Harris tripled, scored four runs and drove in a pair. Jairus Harris doubled, scored and drove in a pair. Jason Moore and Ty Alderson each had a hit and scored twice.
Central 16, Grace Christian 1 (4 innings)
Amarion Paxton tallied a whopping nine RBIs and scored three times while hitting a homerun, triple and single to lead the Comets. Carson Turner went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs. Michael Hess had an RBI double and scored twice. Caleb Meister singled three times and scored three times. Nick Krueger had two hits and two RBIs and struck out seven over 2 2/3 hitless innings.
Miles Schaafsma led the Crusaders by securing the team's only hit with a single in two plate appearances.
Trinity 7, Parkview Christian 2 (6 innings)
Rosy Guastalli went 2-for-2 with two singles for an RBI and a run scored to lead the Eagles. Caleb Kendregan grabbed the win on the mound, giving up zero hits and two unearned runs with nine strikeouts over five innings pitched. Jun Yun chipped in a single.
Streator 4, Peotone 0
Austin Massat and David Reidy recorded one single each to tally all of the Blue Devils hits on the evening.
Reed-Custer 5, Manteno 1
Jake McPherson picked up the win on the bump, striking out 14 batters in six-plus innings pitched to lead the Comets. Kyle Fordonski claimed the save. Connor Esparza led Reed-Custer with two hits while Cameron Smith, Joe Bembenek, Colin Esparza, and Cole Goodwin added one hit each.
No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
Milford 8, Georgetown Ridge-Farm 7
Milford rallied for six runs in the bottom of the sixth to overcome a five-run deficit to help secure the comeback victory. Nick Warren went 2-for-2 with an RBI to lead the Bearcats at the plate. Warren also picked up the win on the mound, giving up three hits and one unearned run over three innings of work. Nicolas McKinley and Sawyer Lafffon had a single each. Beau Wright had a double and a drawn walk.
Coal City 5, Wilmington 1
Nolan Berger went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs to lead the Coalers at the plate. Abram Wills tossed a complete game, giving up two hits and one run with 14 strikeouts to help claim the victory on the bump. Aydan Murphy smacked a double for an RBI.
No individual stats were available for Wilmington.
GIRLS SOCCER
Crete-Monee 5, Kankakee 4
The Kays fond themselves on the wrong side of a close, high-scoring Southland Athletic Conference affair. Mariel Camargo had a pair of goals and an assist. Aiyana Lopez and Jackie Avalos each scored and Avalos tallied an assist. Ana Lopez had five saves.
Bishop McNamara 3, Reed-Custer 0
Halle Nugent, Sherlyn Perez, and Ella Langellier contributed one goal each to lead the Irish. Nugent added two assists, which was one more assist than Langellier. Savana Smith recorded the shutout behind the net.
No individual stats were available for the Comets.
Beecher 8, Momence 1
Beecher's seven goal win over Momence marked its first win of the season. Fabi Barraza and Morgan Magruder each led the Bobcats with two scores each. Charlotte Farrar had one goal and two assists. Lennon Loonam, Alyssa Dillinger, and Brooklyn Burdick chipped in one score each while Taylor Kills had two saves behind the net.
No individual stats were available for Momence.
Wilmington 11, Westmont 1
Alexa Clark recorded a hat-trick to lead Wilmington. Abbie Rampa and Ella Banas had two scores each. Dezirae Yanke, Alaina Clark, Haley Dempsay, and Aubrey Bryant had one goal apiece. Lilliana Zavala tallied a team-high five saves behind the net.
SOFTBALL
Central 19, Grace Christian 0 (3 innings)
Audra Prairie went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a team-high five RBIs to lead Central. Ella White contributed a triple and a single for three RBIs while Emma Skeen added a double and a single for an RBI and two runs scored. Sydney Jemar claimed the victory on the mound, giving up one hit over three innings of work.
Natalie Dalton and Liz Kibbons recorded a single each to total all of the Crusaders hits against the Comets.
Manteno 5, Central 0
Alyssa Dralle fanned 16 Comet hitters while giving up no earned runs on three hits over seven innings pitched to help claim the shutout victory and lead Manteno. Lily Bivona went 3-for-3 with a run scored to lead Manteno at the plate. Sydney Sosnowski added a double and Dralle contributed a triple.
Mya Beard, Halie LaGrange and Abby Sunday each led the Comets with one hit each.
Watseka 15, Iroquois West 0 (4 innings)
Allie Hoy went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Warriors. Brianna Denault added two RBIs off a double and a homerun. Jasmine Essington went 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBIs. Caitlin Corzine grabbed the victory on the bump, giving up one hit and zero runs over four innings of work.
Abby Kraft went 1-for-2 with a single to lead the Raiders.
Herscher 17, Lisle 2 (4 innings)
Mia Ruder went 4-for-4 with a homerun and a double for three RBIs to lead Herscher at the plate. Rylie Hartman had four singles for two RBIs and two runs scored. Zoey Fleischauer claimed the win within the circle, giving up zero hits with four strikeouts over two innings pitched. Fleischauer also recorded four hits at the plate, including a homerun.
Streator 7, Peotone 1
Ashley Veltman went 1-for-2 with a solo homerun for an RBI and a run scored to lead the Blue Devils at the plate. Maddy Kibelkis, Layla Johnson and Taylor Thweatt contributed one single each.
Georgetown Ridge-Farm 12, Milford 4
Abby Storm went 2-for-4 with a homerun for an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Bearcats. Emmaleah Marshino and Jossalin Lavicka added one single each.
Trinity 17, Donovan 2 (4 innings)
Calleigh Moody went 2-for-5 with a triple for a team-high four RBIs to lead Trinity at the plate. Tori Wells recorded two singles for three RBIs and two runs scored. Kneily Smith claimed the win within the circle, giving up one hit and one earned run with nine strikeouts over four innings of work.
Hannah Hoffman went 2-for-2 with two singles and a stolen base for an RBI to lead the Wildcats.
Beecher 22, Gardner-South Wilmington 0 (3 innings)
Beecher improved to 3-0 with a shutout win over GSW. Tayiah Scanlan went 3-for-3 with a homerun for a team-high six RBIs to lead Beecher at the plate. Alyssa Oldenburg had a triple for three RBIs while Abby Sippel and Kylie Cook had two hits each. Cynthia Hon picked up the win on the mound, giving up zero hits with three strikeouts over two innings of action.
No individual stats were available for the Panthers.
BOYS TENNIS
Kankakee 5, Pontiac 0
The Kays were as dominant as could be, winning all five matches, four of them in straight sets. Brody Longtin (6-1, 6-0) and James Bretzlaf (6-3, 6-1) swept the singles matches for the Kays. The doubles teams of Harrison Belka and David Gutierrez (6-2, 7-6 {10-2}), Alec Tronjo and Zach Boudreau (3-6, 6-4, 11-9) and Jimmy Alvalos and Blake Kuerth (6-3, 6-2) all gave the Kays victories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.