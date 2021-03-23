BOYS SOCCER
Kankakee 4, Beecher 0
Despite being down a trio of starters to injury, the Kays were able to pick up their second shutout win in as many days. Julio Sanchez scored a pair of goals and Humberto Baez had both a goal and an assist. Ricardo Cruz scored and James Bretzlaff added an assist. Ernesto Guzman had five saves.
Manteno 2, Coal City 1
It took a shootout, but the Panthers squeaked past the Coalers in tight-knit Illinois Central Eight Conference action. Bryce Vorwald scored the Panthers' lone regulation goal with two minutes left, assisted by Gabe Cavallero. Malachi Williams-Baker had four saves.
No individual stats for Coal City were available.
Momence 3, St. Anne 1
Momence improved its unbeaten start to 3-0 in nonconference action Tuesday. Alan Lopez scored a pair of goals. David Garcia also scored and Edwardo Reyes had a pair of assists. Kevin Ramirez had four saves.
Raul Guerrero scored on a Logan Tolly assist for St. Anne. Adrian Chagoya had eight saves.
Iroquois West 4, Central 1
The Comets' defense was able to limit the Raiders' high-powered attack early before Iroquois West eventually found a second gear. Santiago Andrade, Angel Melgoza, Jon Gonzales and Lucas Alvarez all scored for the Raiders, with Andrade adding an assist. Tony Espinosa had five saves.
Dylan Bailey scored on a penalty kick for the Comets.
Lisle 10, Reed-Custer 0
Stephen Condreay faced a flurry of Lions shots and stopped eight of them as the Comets fell to 1-2 on the year.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Kankakee 2, Thornton 0
The Kays continued running through the Southland Athletic Conference with their third sweep in as many conference contests. Taren Russell and Na'Kyrah Cooks got it done from the service line while the back row of Rarlin Lawrence, Chloe Blakey, Avery Jackson and Breanna Lamie gobbled up all of Thornton's offensive attempts.
Gardner-South Wilmington 2, St. Anne 0
The Panthers were tested in the first set with a 25-22 score before cruising 25-15 in the second set. Hannah Frescura was an artist from the service line with eight aces to go along with 12 assists and three kills. Kylie Hawks had seven kills, an ace and six digs. Grace Halpin added four kills, an ace and three digs.
No stats were available for St. Anne.
Iroquois West 2, Dwight 0
The Raiders were tested in both sets but emerged victorious for a 25-20, 25-21 sweep. Estefany Andrade led the defense with seven digs and complimented them with a pair of kills. Maddie Manning and Ashton Miller each had three blocks and two kills while Manning also had an ace. Emma Lopez piled up 13 assists.
No stats were available for Dwight.
Peotone 2, Coal City 0
It took tiebreakers in both sets but the Blue Devils earned 28-26 and 26-24 wins to sweep their ICE rivals Tuesday. Grace Renier and Malya Sayre each had eight kills while Renier added two blocks and an ace and Sayre had 10 digs. Emma Coffey also had 10 digs to go along with a kill and an ace and Lily-Grace Stupegia added six digs.
Mia Rodriguez was a force up front for the Coalers with eight kills, five blocks and four digs. Jayda Mills had six kills and three digs. Meghan Onsen added nine digs and an ace. Macaya Garner totaled 20 assists, three digs, two kills and an ace.
Cissna Park 2, Central 0
The Timberwolves got their first win of the season with a pair of 25-16 wins in Tuesday's Sangamon Valley Conference meeting. Brooklyn Stadeli's nine kills led Cissna Park. Kristen Walder had eight digs while Emma Morical added seven digs and two aces. Mikayla Knake also had a pair of aces to go along with 16 assists.
Hallie Wilken's seven digs led the Comets.
Milford 2, Oakwood 0
The Bearcats handled Oakwood with relative ease Tuesday night, thanks in large part to Brynlee Wright (seven kills) and Caley Mowrey (six kill) keeping Oakwood on its toes. Emmaleah Marshino had four aces and Anna McEwen added six digs.
Grant Park 2, Grace Christian 0
The Dragons took the first set by a cool 25-19 margin before sweating out a 26-24 second set to seal the deal. Brooke Veldhuizen did a bit of everything with six kills, six aces and three blocks. Delaney Panozzo had a team-high eight kills and also had three blocks. Kaiya Sellers had five kills and three aces.
No stats were available for Grace Christian.
Watseka 2, Tuscola 0
The Warriors had little issue improving to 3-1 on the year Tuesday with a pair of convincing set wins. Kinzie Parsons had a team-high seven kills. Meredith Drake finished with a well-rounded nine assists, seven digs and two aces. Sydney McTaggart had nine digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.