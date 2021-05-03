BOYS TRACK & FIELD
TVC Championships
Paxton-Buckley-Loda was dominant Monday, with their 165 points more-than-doubling Watseka and Iroquois West, who tied for second with 78 points apiece. Central (70) finished fourth, followed by Dwight (64), Tri-Point (56), Momence (54), St. Anne (23) and Beecher (20).
The Warriors (Jameson Cluver, 400 M run) and Raiders (Connor Price, 800 M run) each got one first-place finish. Central got a pair of firsts from Caden Perry (100 M dash, 200 M dash) and another from Michael Alberts (Discus). Dwight's Abe Rieke won the shot put and Tri-Point's Bobby Mogged won the long jump and swept the 110 M and 300 M hurdles.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
TVC Championships
The Panthers (157) also won the girls side, edging out Watseka by 40 points. Iroquois West (83) took third, followed by Dwight (74), Central (59), Beecher (52), Momence (39), Tri-Point (16) and St. Anne (12).
Momence's Briyanne Shoven won the 100 M and 200 M dashes. Dwight's Meghan Scott won the 100 M hurdles and 300 M hurdles and was joined by Kassy Kodat, Koli Croy and Kayla Kodat on the Trojans' first-place 4x100 M and 4x200 M relay teams. The Raiders also got a relay victory when Chloe Baker, Tatum Williams, Alexa Aguilera and Samantha Hartke won the 4x00 M relay. Beecher's Maddie Boley swept the shot put and discus and Central's Laney Bottorf won the triple jump.
SOFTBALL
Kankakee 18, Rich Township 0
The Kays made quick work of Rich Township by defeating them in just four innings of action. Emily Glogowski earned her third win on the mound after she allowed zero hits while striking out 11. Breanna Lamie went 3-for-3 including a double and a walk. Avery Jackson and Hailey Lamie both added homers.
Lisle 6, Manteno 5
The Panthers couldn't overcome their early deficit to Lisle despite putting up three runs in the fifth inning. Karli Wenzel, Alyssa Dralle and Kayla Melia collected a team-high two hits each in four plate appearances. Avery Osborn added two runs scored.
Woodland 6, Central 0
The Comets only notched one hit in a tough test against Woodland which ended up being a Kaylee Ketcherside double. Ella White took the loss in six innings of action, where she totaled two earned runs given up with four strikeouts.
Herscher 7, Reed-Custer 3
Alison Hassett picked up the win on the bump for the Tigers. She lasted four inning, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out six. Haley Wagner, Mia Ruder, Emma Powers, Rylie Hartman and Mary Kanak recorded two hits each to lead Herscher at the plate.
Mya Beard totaled all of the Comets offense with one swing by smacking a three-run homer. Grace Cavanaugh added two hits.
Coal City 11, Peotone 5
No individual stats were available for Coal City.
Mackenzie Strough and Emma Herder combined for four hits to total half of the Blue Devils' offense. Emma Spagnoli added a team-high two RBIs on one hit. Herder chipped in a stolen base.
Watseka 11, St. Anne 0
Maggie Guimond went 3-for-3 with a run scored to lead the Warriors at the plate. Allie Hoy chipped in a 2-for-2 performance and Teagan Cawthon added a double for 2 RBIs.
Sophia Torres collected the Cardinals only two hits on evening with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate.
BASEBALL
Reed-Custer 14, Herscher 2
The Comets improve to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in ICE play with a statement win over the Tigers. Jack Stellano earned the win on the mound, throwing six innings while striking out 14. He also added a 2-for-4 performance at the plate, including a homer. Robbie Fordonski collected four hits with a homer in five at bats. Corey Burch and Jarrett Goodwin chipped in two hits each.
Tyler Murray, Cody Lunsford, Bailey Hubert, Austin Joyce, Camden Burns and Blake Holm all had one hit to lead the Tigers at the plate.
Coal City 13, Peotone 3
The Coalers scored in all but the first inning to take the Blue Devils by double-digit runs. Brady Best went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Coal City's offense. Alec Lovell and Riley Ponio added two hits each. Lovell also picked up the win in 4.1 innings of action, allowing two earned on three hits.
Brock Krska notched two of the Blue Devils five total hits on the evening. Austin Massat tallied a team-high two RBIs. And Mason Kibelkis went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Kankakee 12, Rich Township 1
Jason Moore threw a complete game to secure the win on the mound for the Kay's. He went seven innings and totaled seven strikeouts and zero walks. Sam Williams went 3-for-3 with an RBI, one hit more than teammate Cam Lonberger. Moore also added a hit with an RBI at the plate.
Illinois Lutheran 3, Grace Christian 2
Caleb Dandurand led the Crusaders with two hits in four at bats. Zach McGuirt lasted six innings, allowing one hit and three runs while striking out eight.
Beecher 6, Grant Park 1
Ryan LeBlanc went five innings, allowing one hit with 13 strikeouts to help lead the Bobcats to victory. David Arroyo tossed two scoreless innings in relief action. AJ Snell and Arroyo collected two hits each to lead Beecher at the plate.
Travis Fick went 1-for-3 at the plate to lead the Dragons. Clayton McKinstry finished with three strikeouts in six innings of action on the mound.
Bishop McNamara 8, Timothy Christian 3
The Irish won in style due to Nolan Czako's performance on the bump. He went seven innings, allowing five hits with nine strikeouts to improve to 2-0 on the mound. Caden Martin went 3-for-3 with a team-high three RBIs. Jaxson Roberts added two hits in three at bats.
Dwight 4, Woodland 2
A four-run fourth inning helped spark a Trojan victory. Hudson Beier went 1-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Dwight at the plate. Terry Wilkey and Camden Beier both chipped in one hit each. Camden Beier also picked up the win on the bump, giving up two earned on two hits while striking out seven.
Streator 7, Wilmington 1
Tim Mills finished as the only Wildcat with multiple hits, totaling two in three plate appearances. Jake Friddle added a triple.
Milford 9, Georgetown Ridge Farm 8
The Bearcats improved to 4-1 on the season by scoring two runs in the top of the eighth inning to win it in extra innings. Aaron banning, Owen Halpin, Chase Clutteur and Adin Portwood all had multiple hits and RBIs to lead Milford at the plate. Portwood also picked up the win, allowing two earned on five hits while striking out seven.
Watseka 14, St. Anne 0
The Warriors notched a 10-run third inning to help spark a dominant victory over the Cardinals. Conner Curry, Ty Berry and Brayden Haines each had multiple hits and RBIs to lead Wateka's offensive attack. Ashton Bowling snagged the win, allowing zero runs on two hits while striking out two.
Francisco Cintora and Cortez Baines totaled both of the Cardinals hits on the evening, totaling one each.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peotone 4, Streator 0
The Blue Devils got a much needed bounce back win after having just barely lost to Herscher in PK action last Friday. Madison Schroeder tallied a team-high two goals, one more than teammates Danielle Piper and Emma Iozzo. Piper chipped in three assists.
Herscher 9, Wilmington 2
the Tigers exploded for nine goals to improve to 6-0 and 3-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play. Jaylnn Miner and Katelyn Borschnack both scored twice to lead Herscher's high-scoring attack. Riegan Muniz, Elise Kukuck, Hailey King, Tessa Smolkovich and Ally Meyer chipped in one goal each.
No individual stats were available for Wilmington.
Manteno 1, Coal City 0
The Panthers took a shutout victory over the Coalers thanks to Mia Robbins and Emma Hartman, who combined for a shutout behind the net. Midori Dotson scored the match's lone goal to lead Manteno.
Coal City totaled 15 shots, but none hit the back of the net. Melody Hamerla totaled six saves.
BOYS TENNIS
Coal City 4, Pontiac 1
Tyler Johnson and Tyler Jackson both recorded straight-sets victories to lead the Coalers in singles play. The pairings of Dylan Ludes with Colin Hart and Luke Van Duyne with Eli Rivera also picked up doubles victories.
