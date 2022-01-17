BOYS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 57, Herscher 47
Iroquois West improved to 15-2 on the season with a solid win against the Tigers. Cannon Leonard secured a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Raiders. Peyton Rhodes and Sam McMillan added 11 points apiece. David Zavala chipped in nine points.
Joe Holohan scored 26 points to lead Herscher. Cody Lunsford added nine points.
Watseka 62, Grant Park 40
Jordan Schroeder dropped a team-high 26 points to lead the Warriors. Hunter Meyer added 13 points, followed by teammates Braiden Walwer and Dane Martin, who finished with six points each.
Grant Park’s Sawyer Loitz totaled 12 points, followed by teammates John Kveck (11 points) and Wesley Schneider (eight points).
Beecher 62, Coal City 34
Beecher bounced back from its loss to Momence earlier in the week with a near 30-point victory against the Coalers. Mitch Landis led the Bobcats with 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Duane Doss recorded 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. Chris DeFrank chipped in 13 points.
Aiden Hansen led Coal City by scoring a team-high 16 points.
Wilmington 51, illinois Lutheran 44
Wilmington picked up its fifth win of the season to improve to 5-9 overall. Tysen Meents led the Wildcats with 16 points, including a 7-for-7 performance from the strike in the final frame. Reid Juster fell one rebound short of a double-double with 12 points and nine boards. Ryder Meents had 11 points and three steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beecher 52, Herscher 33
Beecher extended its winning streak to five games with a 19-point victory against Herscher. Abby Shepard recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and two steals to lead the Bobcats. Rhiannon Saller contributed 15 points and eight rebounds. Morgan McDermott finished with 15 points and three steals.
Mia Ruder’s 12 points led Herscher. Macey Moore totaled eight points, which was one more point than teammate Elise Kukuck.
Peotone 50, Milford 30
Peotone improved to 15-4 overall this season with a double-digit victory against the Bearcats. Jenna Hunter notched a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Blue Devils. Mady Kibelkis added 14 points and six rebounds. Madi Schroeder contributed 10 rebounds, eight points and five assists.
Lincoln-Way West 66, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36
Ellie Haggard led the Boilermakers with a double-double, totaling 12 points and 13 rebounds. Emmerson Longtin had 10 points, and Tess Wallace dished out six assists.
Lemont 51, Coal City 31
Makayla Henline totaled 15 points, one rebound and a steal to lead the Coalers. Kerigan Copes added six points. Mackenzie Henline chipped in a team-high four steals.
Pontiac 42, Coal City 40
Makayla Henline recorded a team-high 16 points to lead Coal City in its defeat. Henline also added a team-high seven rebounds to go along with two steals.
Prairie Central 51, Grace Christian 24
No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.
WRESTLING
Reed-Custer Comet Classic Tournament
Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with 191.5 team points to claim first place out of 24 teams. Reed-Custer finished in a close second, totaling 190 team points. Central-Iroquois West finished in sixth with 117 team points, followed by Dwight (10th, 87.5 points) and Wilmington (18th, 62 points).
Ethan Spacht (106 pounds), Levi Greenlee (126), and AJ Mancilla (170), all led the Boilermakers with individual championships in their respective weight classes. Ty Starr (145) added a second-place finish, and Cam Borneman (113), Zach Anderson (152) and Logan M. Smith (182) all chipped in fourth-place individual placements.
Kody Marschner (220-pounds) claimed the only individual Comet Classic champion title to lead the Comets. Ryan Tribble (138) and Gunnar Berg (285) both added second-place finishes. Landon Markle (145), Brenden Tribe (160) and Brandon Moorman (182) all claimed third in their respective weight classes. Sam Begler (126) chipped in a fourth-place finish, and Seth Billingsley (120) rounded out the Comets’ Top-10 placements with a sixth-place finish.
No individual stats were available for Central-Iroquois West, Dwight or Wilmington.
Marty Williams Invitational
Naperville Central totaled 451.5 team points to claim first place in the 24-team tournament. Peotone secured 12th place with 159.5 team points after having totaled five wrestlers who finished in the Top 10 of their respective weight classes.
Marco Spinazzola (28-2) claimed the Blue Devils’ best individual finished by taking third place in the 138-pound division. Kevin Hogan (145) and Oscar Villalobos (182) both added fifth-place finishes. Ian Kreske (132) placed sixth, and Alex Cardenas rounded out Peotone’s Top-10 finishers with a 10th-place finish in the 220-pound weight division.
BOYS BOWLING
IHSA Regionals
Kankakee finished with a total of 3,553 pins to finish 12th out of 14 teams in the IHSA Regional. Malachi Sykes totaled 1,250 pins to qualify as the only Kays bowler to advance to sectionals as an individual.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
KCC 71, Highland 63
KCC improved to 12-5 overall this season. Chris Roberts poured in 25 points and 11 rebounds to secure a double-double and help lead the Cavaliers. Isaiah Placide added 13 points and seven rebounds. Kevin Vance tallied nine points and nine rebounds.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Moraine Valley 80, KCC 69
Emma Robles’ 16 points, five rebounds and two steals led the Cavaliers. Destiny Goodwin had a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Danielle Lillie finished with six points, four rebounds and four steals.
