BOYS GOLF
Iroquois West 179, Fisher 236, Cissna Park 239
The Raiders only needed a day to get back in the win column after picking up their first loss against Beecher Monday, rallying Tuesday to a whopping 57-stroke victory over the second-place Bunnies.
They swept the podium in their victory, as Ryan Tilstra and Kyler Meents each shot a 43 to split the top spot. Jack McMillan shot a 46 to take third overall and Kade Kimmel's 47 wasn't far behind.
Bryce Sluis carded a 57 to lead the Timberwolves. Devin Hull and Cale Clauss each shot a 59 and Kahne Clauss rounded out the T'Wolves with a 64.
Grant Park 173, Wilmington 186 (Monday)
Dragons freshman Trey Boecker continued to wow his older peers on the links, posting a meet-low 38 to earn medalist honors and pad the Grant Park win column. Ryan Dulin's 41 helped give the Dragons the breathing room they needed in their nonconference win, while Travis Fick and Keaton Lacer each ended the day with a 47.
Colin James was the low man for the Wildcats with a 43 on the evening. Zach Welsh shot a 46, Jake Castle finished with a 47 and Taden Yakima added a 50 for Wilmington.
