THURSDAY
BOYS GOLF
Coal City 188, Lisle 211
The Coalers got an exceptional effort from top-to-bottom, led by medalist Tyler Johnson and his 41, in an Illinois Central Eight Conference win Thursday. Aiden Hansen and Connor Gass each fired off a 46 for the Coalers, who were rounded out by a 55 from Dylan Brown.
Iroquois West 167, Milford 185, Watseka 185, St. Anne 234
The Raiders continued to dominate Thursday, improving to 6-0 on the year without much resistence. Ryan Tilstra led the way for Iroquois West with a 37. Kade Kimmel and Jack McMillan each shot a 42 and Jack Pree completed the lineup with a 46.
Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder was the top dog on the day, besting Tilstra by a stroke to earn the title of medalist with a 36. Ty Berry was the only other Warrior to break 50 by shooting a 49. Adam Norder’s 50 and Zachary Hickman’s 52 rounded out the Warriors.
The Bearcats earned their second-place tie by having four golfers shoot a 50 or lower — CJ VanHoveln (43), Luke McCabe (45), Aaron Banning (47) and Salym Estes (50).
Michael Savoie led the Cardinals with a 49. Ryan Sirois shot a 55, while Zeke Runyan shot a 67 and Reece Curtis shot a 68.
GIRLS GOLF
Watseka 187, Iroquois West 216, Milford 241
The Warriors and Natalie Schroeder dazzled once again Thursday, with Schroeder’s 40 besting the field by five strokes. Carolyn Dickte and Haley Essington each shot a 48, giving the Warriors three of the day’s four golfers to finish under 50, while Allie Hoy chipped in with a 51.
The Raiders’ Adelynn Sharp was the other golfer in the 40s, posting a 45. McKinley Tilstra (54), Destiny Thomas (57) and Taylor Talbert (60) rounded out Iroquois West.
Kristin Butler paced Milford with a 55 and was followed by Anna Hagan (61), Emma Mann (62) and Emmaleah Marshino (63). St. Anne had two participants as well — Emily Wilkinson (65) and Erica Sirois (68).
FRIDAY
BOYS GOLF
Beecher 166, Grant Park 191
In a battle of two of the River Valley Conference’s best, the Bobcats edged out their conference rivals thanks in large part to medalist Brady Serafin and his 37. Serafin was followed closely behind by teammates Brandon Moffitt (41), Jack Hayhurst (43) and Jake Graniczny and Vinny Messana, who each shot a 45.
Ryan Dulin led the Dragons with a 38, falling a stroke back of Serafin in a back-and-forth affair. Dulin was followed by Trey Boecker (43), Hunter Romanowski (54) and Travis Fick (56).
