BOYS GOLF
Iroquois West 151, Momence 210
The Raiders improved to 22-3 after their record-breaking performance at Shagbark Golf & Country Club in Onarga. Iroquois West shot a 151 to break the school record for the lowest combined round in school history. It was a record that previously was set in 2003 with 153.
Ryan Tilstra led the Raiders with a 35, one under par, to earn the medalist honor. Kade Kimmel shot 36, followed by Jack McMillan with a 39 and Evan Izquierdo with a 41.
Owen Bramer led Momence with 51, and Andrew Reams, Zane Duran and Mason Duran carded 53s to round out the Redskins.
GIRLS GOLF
St. Thomas More 173, Iroquois West 200
Adelynn Scharp continued to stay hot, shooting a team-low 45 for the Raiders. McKinley Tilstra finished second for Iroquois West with 48. Destiny Thomas shot 52, and Taylor Talbert totaled a 55.
THURSDAY
BOYS GOLF
Bismarck-Henning Rossville Alvin 349, Milford 366, Schlarman 372, Westville 384
All four of the Bearcats' top shooters shot below 100 in their first 18-hole match of the season. Luke McCabe finished fourth individually with a score of 85 to lead Milford. CJ VanHoveln and Cooper Frerichs shot 91s to tie for the eighth-lowest individual score.
GIRLS SWIM & DIVE
Andrew 74, Bradley-Bourbonnais 67
The Boilermakers had two swimmers finish with multiple first-place finishes in their loss to Andrew. Sam Tomic took first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:07.84), 100-yard backstroke (1:08.38) and 100-yard fly (1:07.33).
Mia Mulder took home a victory as well in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.08) and finished second in both the 200-yard individual medley (2:32.55) and 500-yard freestyle (5:54.68).
Sydney Kane took second in the 50-yard freestyle (28.05 s), the same place Abby Betterton finished in in the 100-yard freestyle (1:03.75).
CROSS COUNTRY
Kankakee 29, Thornwood 37
Sam Yohnka led the Kays in the boys 3-mile race with a time of 20 minutes and 32 seconds. Avery Chandler took home first place in the girls race with a time of 25 minutes and 16 seconds, as the Kays picked up a Southland Athletic Conference victory.
BASEBALL
Putnam County 11, Gardner-South Wilmington 6
The Panthers dropped to 4-2 on the season with a tough loss. No individual stats were available.
Trinity 7, Grace Christian 0
The Eagles shut out the Crusaders to cruise to an easy victory. Ryan Palmer picked up the win after tossing three strong innings for Trinity. He allowed zero hits and struck out five.
Zane Gadbois went 3 for 3 with three RBIs to lead the Eagles at the plate. Caleb Kendregan added two hits and two RBIs as well.
Zach McGuirt took the loss on the mound for Grace Christian. He went three innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits with six strike outs.
