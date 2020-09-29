BOYS GOLF
Iroquois West 159, Grant Park 164
The Raiders improved to 21-3 on the year thanks to Kade Kimmel who shot a career-best 36 (E). He finished with the second lowest total on the evening behind medalist Ryan Dulin of Grant Park. Ryan Tilstra shot 39, Kyler Meents shot 41 and Evan Izquierdo added a 43 to round out Iroquois West.
Dulin led the way like he has all season for the Dragons, shooting a meet-low 35 (-1). Trey Boecker carded a 40, followed by Hunter Romanowski's 41 and Cade Lacer finished with a 48 to round out Grant Parks top shooters.
GIRLS GOLF
Prairie Central 170, Iroquois West 196, Blue Ridge 221
The Raiders (9-9) fall to dead even in the win loss column with a tough loss at Shagbark Golf Course.
Adeylnn Sharp recorded the lowest score for Iroquois West with a 43. She was followed by McKinley Tilstra with 49, Taylor Talbert with 51 and Destiny Thomas with 53.
BASEBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 13, Grace Christian 2
The Crusaders struggled to contain Gardner-South Wilmington's high-powered offense, giving up 13 runs including three in the first inning.
The Panthers tallied nine hits on Tuesday with Cale Halpin and Blake Huston leading the way with two hits each. Brandon States picked up the win, giving up one earned run in five innings with eight strikeouts to help Gardner-South Wilmington to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Caleb Dandurand led Grace Christian going 2-3 with a triple and a stolen base. Miles Schaafsma added the lone RBI for the Crusaders.
