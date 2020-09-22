BASEBALL
Gardner-South Wilmington 11, Grace Christian 1
Gardner-South Wilmington put up double-digit runs in a dominating win over the Crusaders. Blake Huston threw a complete game, giving up just four hits and one earned run in five innings of work. Ryan Olsen led the Panthers with two RBIs on two hits.
Evan Marshall went 1-1 with a double to lead the Crusaders in their defeat.
BOYS GOLF
Iroquois West 181, Fisher 217
The Raiders reached the 20 win milestone with a victory over Fisher at Willow Pond in Rantoul.
Ryan Tilstra earned medalist honors with 41, followed by Kade Kimmel with 44, Jack Pree shot 47 and Jack McMillan added a 49.
GCMS 169, Watseka 177, Central 195
Watseka came up a little bit short at Shewami Golf Course. Jordan Schroeder tied for medalist honors after carding a 38 to lead the Warriors. Ty Berry followed with 45, Zachary Hickman shot 46 and Adam Norder and Mitchell Gaylen each added 48's to round out Watseka.
Tyler Grob took home the best score for the Comets with a 45. Luke Shoven and Jay Lemenager each shot 49 and Tyler Balthazor shot a 52.
Lincoln-Way Central 154, Bradley-Bourbonnais 180
All of the Boilermakers shot in the 40's in the loss. Ben Chenoweth and Chase Longtime led Bradley-Bourbonnais with 44's, followed closely by Luke Tsilis and Mark Robinson who each carded 46's, Thomas Offill and Jacob Walter added 48's.
GIRLS GOLF
(Monday)
Beecher 206, Bradley-Bourbonnais 215
Maddie Boley led the Bobcats to earn medalist honors with a 46. The rest of Beecher's scores were unavailable.
Gabby Hubbs led the Boilermakers with 48, followed by Damoca Voss with 53, Desiree Moore with 56 and Laura Tejero shot a 58 to round out Bradley-Bourbonnais' top shooters.
Watseka 188, Central 244
Watseka improved to 16-1 with a win over Central. Natalie Schroeder continued to lead the Warriors, winning medalist honors with 42. Allie Hoy followed with 45, Carolyn Dickte shot 50 and Haley Essington added a 51.
Lizzie Poskin finished as Central's top shooter, carding a 59. Kaylee Ketcherside shot 61 and both Kaylie Warpet and Kamryn Grice shot 62's to round out the Comets.
