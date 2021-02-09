BOYS BASKETBALL
Iroquois West 49, Central 45
The Raiders prevailed in a nail-bitter as they outscored the Comets 14-10 in the final eight minutes. Senior Ty Pankey hit two huge free-throws with 12 seconds left to close out the Raiders' win.
Outside of Pankey in the clutch, Jack McMillan took on a bulk of the load for Raiders with 20 points. Cannon Leonard also tallied 14 points.
Jacob Shoven had a team-high 19 points for Central. Jay Lemenager added 16 points.
Milford 72, Armstrong 42
The Bearcats improved to 5-1 on the season with a dominant performance on both ends. Trace Fleming snagged a team-high 15 rebounds. Luke McCabe and Will Teig each totaled 17 points to lead Milford in scoring.
Herscher 49, Peotone 39
The Tigers never trailed in their double-digit victory over the Blue Devils.
Trey Schwarzkopf lit it up from deep, hitting four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 17 points. Bascom Jackson added 10 points.
Mason Kibelkis had 11 points for the Blue Devils.
Trinity 75, Heritage Christian 56
The Eagles led 41-27 at the half before going on to cruise to another home victory.
Trinity had two scorers pour in 20-plus points on the evening. Ethyn Graham exploded for 23 points and nine rebounds. Ben Green scored another 21 points, including 15 from beyond the arc.
Watseka 47, Gardner-South Wilmington 36
The Warriors erased a three-point deficit at halftime before going on to win by 11 points.
Jameson Cluver did most of the damage for Watseka, finishing with a team-high 15 points. Jordan Schroeder and Conner Curry each had eight points.
The Panthers fall to 0-3 on the season. Connor Steichen led Gardner-South Wilmington with 15 points and Chris Bexson totaled 10 more to finish as the only Panthers in double-digit scoring.
Momence 67, Grant Park 47
The Redskins' distribution on offense allowed Momence to cruise to a double-digit victory.
Jasper Jones recorded 14 points to lead the Redskins, one more than teammate James Stevenson Jr., and two more than teammate Jaden Walls.
Clayton McKinstry finished as the Dragons only double figure scorer with 14 points.
Streator 43, Coal City 36
The Coalers took a while to find a source of offense after tallying just two points in the opening frame before falling to 0-1 on the season.
Kyle Burch had 9 points to pace the Coalers. Nolan Berger and Carson Shepard had 6 points apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cissna Park 46, DeLand-Weldon 16
The Timberwolves' defense proved to be too much as they held DeLand-Weldon under five points apiece in all four quarters of play.
Mikayla Knake led Cissna Park with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals. Addison Seggebruch tallied eight points and a team-high five steals.
Heritage Christian 56, Trinity 31
The Eagles ran out of gas playing in its sixth game in eight days. Sara Haller had eight points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals to lead Trinity (11-3) in its defeat. Gracie Sims added six points.
Gardner-South Wilmington 57, Coal City 39
The Panthers built on their lead for each of the first three quarters before going on to win by double-digits.
Gardner-South Wilmington's Abby Beck dropped 19 points for the game-high in points. Kylie Hawks dominated the glass by finishing with 15 points and 11 rebounds to record her first double-double of the season. Addi Fair chipped in another 12 points.
Magan Planeta scored 9 points to lead Coal City. Colleen Feeney tallied 8 points to finish as the only other Coaler with more than five points.
GIRLS BADMINTON
Homewood-Flossmoor 10, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5
Hanna Thompson and Bri Winn each snagged straight-set victories in singles play. Gretchen Gray and Des Moore got things done as well in third-set tiebreakers.
BOYS SWIM & DIVE
Lincoln-Way West 102, Bradley-Bourbonnais 68
For the first time in over a year, the Boilermakers got back in the pool Tuesday, where they ran into a Lincoln-Way West squad that appeared in midseason form.
Isaiah Swilley tallied a 206.2 over six dives to win the diving portion for the Boilers. Jake Lehman (200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke) and Zach Scheiwiller (100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke) each won a pair of events and made up half of the Boilers' winning 400-yard freestyle relay, along with Ethan Smith and Ben McDorman.
