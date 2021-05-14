BASEBALL
Iroquois West 4, Cissna Park 2 (8 innings)
The Raiders secured the win after they put up two-runs in extra innings. Jack McMillan went 2-for-5 with two singles and an RBI. Damon Fowler added two singles meanwhile Lucas Frank picked up the win on the mound. Frank tossed seven innings and allowed two earned on five hits while striking out seven. Auston Miller recorded the save in one inning of action in relief.
Ian Rodgers allowed one earned on four hits while striking out six in 5 2/3 innings of action. He also added a team-high two hits with a run scored. Malaki Verkler went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk.
Milford 17, Hoopeston 4 (5 innings)
The Bearcats exploded for 17 runs on 10 hits to help finish the week 4-0. Sawyer Laffoon went 3-for-3 with five RBIs to lead Milford high-powered offense at the plate. Aaron Banning snagged the win, allowing zero earned on six hits while striking out three in five innings of work.
Plainfield Central 5, Reed-Custer 2
The Comets fought hard before managing to come up a tad short. Jack Stellano, Jarrett Goodwin, Corey Burch and Connor Esparza all notched hits while Clayton Newbrough added a double. Joel Hunt pitched hard, allowing one earned on eight hits while striking out four in a complete game effort.
Herscher 9, Lisle 2
The Tigers grabbed an early lead and never looked back. Daven Arseneau secured the win on the mound, allowing two runs on six hits while striking out 10. Joe Holohan went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs to lead Herscher at the plate. Blake Holm and Carter Jensen added two hits each and Camden Berns smacked a double for two RBIs in two pate appearances.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peotone 2, Coal City 1
The Blue Devils overcame a 1-0 deficit at halftime before Danielle Piper totaled two second half scores, both unassisted.
Audrey Cooper scored the lone goal for the Coalers. It came off an assist by Cara Planeta. Melody Hamerla totaled six saves.
Manteno 3, Wilmington 1
The Panthers picked up another road victory thanks to Savanah Baez who totaled two scores. Nicole Steven added another goal and Maya Moraga, Lili Sirfrit and Kira Grisham all notched an assist.
Ella Barnes scored Wilmington’s lone goal of the evening off an assists by Alexa Clark. Emily Dooley totaled five saves behind the net.
Lisle 4, Herscher 1
The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season to a talented Lisle squad. Elise Kukuck hit paydirt off an assist by Ally Meyer. Rourke Zigrossi tallied 10 saves.
SOFTBALL
Seneca 5, Manteno 0
The Panthers couldn’t get their bats going as they totaled just three hits on the evening. Karli Wenzel, Reygan Carlile and Alyssa Dralle all notched one hit each.
Trinity 15, St. Anne 11
The Lady Eagles secured their first win of the season with a huge win over the Cardinals. Anna Simmons and Tori Wells each had four hits to lead Trinity at the plate. Alex Altmyer, Kierstin Moody and Ashlynn Massey had three hits each. Simmons also snagged the win with 15 strikeouts.
No individual stats were available for St. Anne.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bryant and Stratton College 4, KCC 3
KCC held a lead the entire way before Bryant and Stratton College put up three runs between the sixth and seventh innings. Joey Humphrey recorded a team-high two hits including a double for an RBI. Mark Miller added a single for an RBI.
KCC 15, Bryant and Stratton College 1 (5 innings)
Following a tough loss in the first game of its double-header KCC followed things up by exploding for 14 hits and 15 runs. Owen Jackson led the Cavaliers at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a homer and eight RBIs. Ian Sanders and Joey Humphrey added one triple each meanwhile Jake Vera tallied a single a two RBIs. Trent Spoon picked up the win on the mound to improve to 5-3 on the bump. He went the distance, allowing zero earned on four hits while striking out four.
