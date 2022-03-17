SOFTBALL
Bradley-Bourbonnais 13, Reed-Custer 0 (5 innings)
Boilermakers pitcher Libby Spaulding continued her hot start to the season both in the circle and at the dish, tossing a one-hit, 10-strikeout shutout in the circle to go along with a double and a solo homer at the plate, helping lead her team to their second win in as many days.
Natalie Johnson socked a pair of homeruns that totaled four RBIs. Ellie Haggard finished a double short of the cycle, finishing with a homerun, a double, three runs and three RBIs as the Boilers slapped four homers as a team. Bri Melcher and Bella Pussateri each had multi-hit games.
No individual stats were available for Reed-Custer.
Manteno 2, Marian Catholc 1 (8 innings)
The Panthers prevailed in an early-season nonconference pitcher’s duel, thanks to a complete game gem from Alyssa Dralle, whose solo homerun in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference. Dralle also tossed all eight innings, allowing an earned run on three hits and 11 strikeouts. Ava Peterson doubled, singled, walked and drove in a run. Avery Osborn tripled and Maci Iwanus doubled.
Milford-Cissna Park 13, Donovan 2 (5 innings)
Emmaleah Marshino had her second two-homerun game of the season that featured a grand slam, totaling six RBIs to power the Bearcats to a 3-0 start. Lydia Puetz had a hit in all three of her plate appearances while Jossalin Lavicka and Abby Storm each had a pair of hits, with Lavicka adding a double and three runs. Stephanie Sterrenberg allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and five strikeouts in a complete game performance.
Dayla Castillo went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI to lead Donovan. Kaelannie Lafond had an RBI single. Kylee Faupel allowed 13 runs (12 earned) in a complete game effort.
Watseka 5, Grant Park 1
The Warriors earned their first win of the season behind Caitlin Corzine’s complete game. She allowed an unearned run on four hits and five punchouts. Brianna Denault doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a pair. Jasmine Essington went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Sydney McTaggart hit an RBI double and scored. Hailey Peck doubled and scored.
Molly Markland had an RBI double for the Dragons, driving in Chloe Davis, who also doubled. Brooke Veldhuizen singled twice. Markland pitched a complete game, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits.
Central 8, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 6 (5 innings)
The Comets rallied late for eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to earn a comeback win in Wednesday’s game that was called early. Allison Cox smacked a bases-clearing double as part of the rally. Alana Gray went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Emma Skeen also doubled and scored. Katherine Winkel and Audra Prairie each singled and scored and Ella White had an RBI single. Prairie allowed three earned runs over two innings of work while White allowed three earned runs of her own to earn the victory in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
BASEBALL
Kankakee 7, Beecher 5
The Kays scored four runs in the first and led by as many as six runs before holding off a late Bobcats rally. Jacob Zubrys tripled, singled and drove in a run. Camden Kearney had a two-hit game as well, contributing a double, a single, a run and two RBIs. Jairus Harris had a two-run double and scored, Ty Harrison hit an RBI double and Jason Moore had a single and scored twice. Zubrys picked up the win after allowing three runs (two earned) on a hit and three strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Harris allowed two earned runs on three hits in the final 2 1/3 innings.
Michael Hurley led Beecher’s offensive attack with a two-run double and a run. Jake Graniczny had an RBI single and scored. Zak Gorcowski scored a pair of runs. Bryce Stout allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits over three innings. Trevor Stout pitched three relief innings, allowing an earned run on a hit.
Herscher 11, Dwight 0
The Tigers got a great collective effort from Clay Schultz and Braden DeWald on the mound and production all throughout their lineup to open their season strong. Schultz allowed six hits and struck out five over five scoreless frames before DeWald struck out two and allowed two hits over two scoreless innings. At the plate, Bailey Hubert went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Brock Wenzelman had an RBI double. Cody Lunsford and Joe Holohan each had two singles, two runs and an RBI.
Luke Gallet, Jack Duffy and Jack Denker had two hits apiece for the Trojans. Terry Wilkey smacked a double. Gallet tossed five innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on seven hits and five strikeouts over five innings.
Seneca 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 1
The Panthers scored in their first trip when Dane Halpin crossed the plate, but a Ryan Cacello double was their only hit as they failed to plate any more runs. Cale Haupin allowed three earned runs on four hits over three innings of work. Gabe McHugh allowed two unearned runs on five hits over his three innings.
Grant Park 12, Watseka 10
The Dragons outlasted the Warriors in a slugfest of nonconfence baseball in Watseka Thursday. Sawyer Loitz and Owen Reynolds each had two hits and scored twice, with Loitz adding a triple and Reynolds adding an RBI. Wesley Schneider doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Nolan Schneider also doubled and scored twice. Loitz earned the pitching victory by allowing a hit over two scoreless innings of relief.
Conner M. Bell doubled twice and scored twice for Watskea. Austin Marcier had an RBI double and scored. Brayden Ketchum and Kobi Stevens each singled twice and scored, with Ketchum tallying a trio of RBIs.
BADMINTON
Sandburg 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1
Kate Spittal picked up a 21-15, 21-17, straight-set victory over Sandburg in singles play to secure the Boilermakers' lone individual victory against the Eagles.
