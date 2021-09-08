BOYS SOCCER
Herscher 8, Wilmington 0
The Tigers were locked in for a scoring parade as four individuals totaled at least one goal. Trey Schwarzkopf landed a hat-trick with a team-high three scores, one more than teammates Jaden Jaime and Carter Hubert. James Holohan added another score and Tucker White tallied three saves behind the net.
Gabe Cravens totaled 10 saves on 18 shots to lead the Wildcats behind the net.
St. Anne 10, Watseka 2
The Cardinals managed to total two players with hat-tricks or better as Damon Saathoff totaled four scores and Reece Curtis secured three goals to both lead St. Anne. Lucas Hanen chipped in two more goals while Dakotah Parr added another goal. Adrian Chagoya notched three saves.
No individual stats were available for Watseka.
Peotone 2, Reed-Custer 1
Will Graffeo secured both goals to lead the Blue Devils. Noah Cuthbertson and Dylan Lattz chipped in one assist each.
Danny Kuban scored the Comets lone goal off an assist by Braeden Hirsch. Sam Dennis recorded 16 saves.
Beecher 3, Coal City 2
The Bobcats outscored the Coalers 2-1 in the second half to pick up the win. Logan Wilkins scored two goals, with one coming off an assist by Austin Hauser. Bryce Beck also scored while Cam Paulmeier totaled three saves.
No individual stats were available for Coal City.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Coal City 2, Manteno 1
The Coalers picked up an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over the Panthers in tight fashion, winning 17-25, 25-14, 25-15. No individual stats were available for Coal City.
The Panthers dropped to 7-7 and 2-1 in ICE play. Addyson Waliczek finished with 18 setting assists, eight digs, four kills and an block. Mia Rodriguez totaled a season-high 13 kills to lead Manteno's offensive attack and Grace Norris chipped in a season-high 14 digs to go along with an ace.
Herscher 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0
The Tigers made quick work of the Wildcats by taking a 25-21, 25-18, straight-set victory. Ally Meyer led Herscher with 12 assists and three aces. Izzie Mendell totaled five kills and four assists. Emery Robinson led the Tigers defense with 24 digs.
No individual stats were available for G-SW.
BOYS GOLF
Peotone 165, Bradley-Bourbonnais 197, Crete-Monee 238
Connor Janik shot a meet-low 39 to earn medalist honors and help lead the Blue Devils. Joe Hasse and Miles Heflin shot 41's and Matt Derkacy added a 44.
Bradley-Bourbonnais top golfer Thomas Offill shot a team-best 43, which was five strokes better than teammate Jacob Walter. Alex Prairie added a 51 and Chase Longtin shot a 55.
Iroquois West 188, Fisher 193, Cissna Park 224
The Raiders edged Fisher by five-strokes thanks to the help of Kyler Meents who earned medalist honors with a 44. Evan Izquierdo shot a 45, followed by teammates Damon Fowler (47), Ivan Munoz (52), Kamden Kimmel (52) and Collin Tilstra (52).
GIRLS GOLF
Andrew 177, Lincoln-Way Central 178, Bradley-Bourbonnais 186
The Boilermakers were led by Melanie Erickson who shot a 44. Madelyn DuChane carded a 46 and Gabby Hubbs and Danica Voss both chipped in 48's.
HOLE-IN-ONE
On September 7th, Dave Nelson secured an ace with the use of a driver on Hole 8 at Oak Springs Golf Course. It was witnessed Scamp Bricker, Dave Sikma and Ken Fox.
